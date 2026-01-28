Advertisement

Xiaomi Uganda signals arrival of Redmi Note 15 series with exclusive pre-order campaign

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:31 - 28 January 2026
Xiaomi has teased the upcoming arrival of the Redmi Note 15 series, signalling a new chapter for the Redmi Note lineup in Uganda.

The new series is built around the all-new Redmi Titan Durability. Xiaomi says it brings stronger everyday resilience, with longer battery life, better drop resistance, and improved dust and water protection.

The devices are designed to meet the demands of modern users.

Xiaomi also promises major upgrades in imaging, performance, and display quality. The company says the series will deliver near-flagship features to more users, without compromise.

While full details remain under wraps, Xiaomi says early indicators point to strong improvements in camera technology, battery endurance, and overall user experience.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi Uganda has opened pre-orders for the Redmi Note 15 series.

Customers can pre-order with a deposit starting from Shs100,000 at selected Xiaomi Partner Stores nationwide.

As part of the pre-order offer, customers will receive a free Redmi Band 9 Active and a free Redmi Buds 6 Play when they collect their device.

The pre-order promotion runs from January 27, 2026 to February 5, 2026 and is exclusive to Xiaomi Partner Stores across Uganda.

Xiaomi says full specifications, pricing, and availability will be announced on February 6, 2026.

Built to endure and designed to impress, the next evolution of Redmi Note is almost here.

