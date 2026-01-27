VIDEO: Andrew Mwenda exposes his freaky side

Andrew Mwenda has amused netizens by revealing a wild romantic gesture from his youth and reflecting on his public displays of affection and eccentric lifestyle.

Veteran journalist and businessman Andrew Mwenda has revealed that he gets wild when it comes to romance.

In a clip posted by the video streaming platform Play It Out Loud, Mwenda was asked his “Most romantic action.”

He responded: “Huh! I think when i was very young I poured ice cream on a pretty young lady in a bathtub and ate all of it off her skin.”

Mwenda is what some might call a hopeless romantic.

In 2024, he stunned netizens when he took to Instagram to share pictures of himself kissing his lover, who is better known as Fifi.

He said he took the pictures at the wedding of Norbert Mao and Beatrice Kayanja.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mao, tied the knot with his lover, Nyanzi, on June 1, 2024, sealing their widely publicised relationship.

The couple exchanged marital vows at St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Gulu before hosting guests at a reception in his home district.

Guests included top government officials led by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and his wife, Anita Rukundo.