Useless Mondays set to celebrate 1 year of redefining Kampala nightlife tonight

Useless Mondays marks its first anniversary tonight at Mezo Noir with Don Julio, a star-studded DJ line-up and an all-night celebration.

Kampala’s most delightfully unpredictable night out is turning a year older, and it is marking the occasion in Don Julio style.

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‘Useless Mondays’, the weekly theme night hosted by DJ Dash, has quietly redefined how Kampala unwinds at the start of the week. It celebrates its first anniversary tonight at Mezo Noir, with tequila brand Don Julio at the centre of the festivities.

Known for its premium tequila portfolio, Don Julio will bring its signature serves to the party, ranging from the crisp, citrus-forward Blanco to the sought-after 1942, adding to the high-energy atmosphere that the night, now one of Kampala’s most popular nightlife experiences, is known for.

Speaking ahead of the event, Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa, described the Don Julio-Useless Mondays partnership as a natural fit.

“The Useless Mondays anniversary celebration is definitely going to be lit. We are proud to have been at the centre of Mezo Noir’s journey in curating this night. As a brand that celebrates memorable moments, we are excited to recognise the impact this experience has had on Kampala’s nightlife scene. Don Julio is about celebration and elevated experiences, and tonight we are turning up to shake off the Monday tension in our known style,” she said.

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Gates at Mezo Noir open at 7pm tonight, and the celebrations will continue into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The entertainment line-up features a roster of DJs led by 1942 influencer DJ Spinny, alongside host and Don Julio core ambassador DJ Dash. Other performers include Kash Pro, City Girl, Kwesta 43, DJ Scarz and Edwizzy Selekta.

As regular attendees have come to expect, Spinny and Dash will also deliver one of their signature back-to-back sets.