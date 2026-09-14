PHOTOS: New UPDF headquarters hits 87% completion

The UPDF Engineering Brigade has completed 87 per cent of the new Defence ministry and military headquarters in Mbuya.

The UPDF Engineering Brigade has completed 87 per cent of the new Defence ministry and military headquarters in Mbuya.

The new Defence ministry and UPDF headquarters at Mbuya has reached 87 per cent completion and is expected to open in December 2026.

The UPDF Engineering Brigade has completed 87 per cent of the new Defence ministry and military headquarters in Mbuya.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba inspected the project on September 14 and praised the construction team.

The twin-tower complex will bring civilian Defence ministry officials and military commanders into one headquarters.

The facility, which includes modern command, communication and security systems, is scheduled for commissioning in December 2026.

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The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has praised the UPDF Engineering Brigade as construction of the new Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters reaches 87 per cent completion.

The complex, under construction at the military headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala, is expected to open in December 2026.

Kainerugaba inspected the site on September 14, 2026, and commended the engineers and other personnel for keeping the project on schedule.

He also promised to recognise the construction team once the facility is completed and handed over.

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The UPDF Engineering Brigade started construction of the complex in August 2024. The government commissioned the project to bring the Defence ministry and military leadership under one roof.

For years, the ministry and UPDF have operated from offices spread across different facilities. The new headquarters will create a central command and administrative centre for both civilian and military officials.

Kainerugaba has previously argued that better infrastructure would improve coordination and support the army's operations.

The facility consists of twin towers designed to house the Defence ministry and senior UPDF leadership. It will also have modern communication centres, command facilities and digital systems to support military operations.

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Security around the headquarters has also been strengthened. The project includes a two-kilometre perimeter fence, upgraded quarter guards and alternative access routes.

The construction timetable was accelerated after Kainerugaba directed the Engineering Brigade to complete the work earlier while maintaining the required standards.

Once opened, the complex will replace several ageing administrative facilities at Mbuya and provide a single base for the Defence ministry and military command.

During the inspection, Col James Lwegaba of Joint Staff Engineering, project engineer Col Robert Chabo and site engineer Capt Kikomeko Kigongo guided Kainerugaba around the complex.

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