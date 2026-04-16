UGX 36 billion up for grabs as Uganda opens fresh export funding window

The grant under PSFU’s Export Firm Support (EFS) program is targeting Ugandan manufacturers, semi-manufacturers and exporters

The grant under PSFU’s Export Firm Support (EFS) program is targeting Ugandan manufacturers, semi-manufacturers and exporters

Karibwije said the financing will follow a reimbursement model. Each firm can access up to $40,000, or about UGX 147.8 million, depending on the activity, but EFS will only refund up to 80 per cent of the approved cost after agreed deliverables are met.

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) has announced another round of funding worth about UGX 36.2 billion, ($9.8million) that’s available for Ugandan companies involved in exports

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The grant under PSFU’s Export Firm Support (EFS) program is targeting Ugandan manufacturers, semi-manufacturers and exporters to apply during its April call for applications.

EFS Manager Daniel Kisekka said the programme is now widening its scope to support hundreds of more businesses

He said the project hopes to support about 900 firms and help create at least 1,800 jobs by the end of the intervention.

At least 25 women-led firms are expected to benefit. Of the total funding, $3 million has been earmarked for firms in refugee-hosting districts, while another $3 million will support programme operations.

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While earlier calls mainly focused on manufacturing firms already engaged in exports, the latest call has been adjusted to also accommodate companies exporting commodities.

Kisekka said the project wants to improve the quality of Ugandan products and connect firms to regional and international markets.

“We are very specific on the kind of activities that we shall be sporting. These include firms that support export market identification and segmentation; those that do product design and adaptation, product branding, packaging, product enhancement, standardisation and certification as well as those that do market intelligence. Also we shall support firms that want to take part in regional and international trade exhibitions,” he said.

EFS Export Development Specialist Daniel Karibwije revealed that applications are being submitted online through www.invite.go.ug⁠

The support will go to business development services such as market identification, branding, packaging, product improvement, certification, market intelligence, and participation in regional and international trade exhibitions.

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Karibwije said the financing will follow a reimbursement model. Each firm can access up to $40,000, or about UGX 147.8 million, depending on the activity, but EFS will only refund up to 80 per cent of the approved cost after agreed deliverables are met.

He said firms dealing in alcohol, weapons, tobacco and gambling services are excluded under World Bank guidelines.