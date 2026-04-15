Girls take over Kampala nightlife in exclusive Mezo Noir soirée

The night was proof that when girls decide to have fun, they do it loudly, luxuriously, and unforgettably.

The night was proof that when girls decide to have fun, they do it loudly, luxuriously, and unforgettably.

Kampala’s nightlife lit up as a reservation-only girls’ night at Mezo Noir delivered fashion, music and high-energy performances in a bold celebration of women in entertainment.

The invite-only event turned Mezo Noir into one of Kampala’s most exclusive nightlife spots, with a black carpet entrance, striking décor and a strong fashion statement from attendees.

DJs including DJ Ricky, DJ Hady, Sheilah Gashumba (Lil Stunner), DJ Alisha, DJ Spinny and Ms. DSF delivered a seamless mix of Amapiano, Dancehall, Afro house, HipHop and RnB that kept the crowd energised all night.

Guests, including visitors like Andersonne from Kigali, praised the event for celebrating women in a male-dominated entertainment space while creating a vibrant party atmosphere.

The experience blended music, performance and theatrical bottle service, creating a luxury nightlife moment that highlighted Kampala’s evolving party culture.

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Tuesday night belonged to the girls, and Don Julio in partnership with Mezo Noir, made it a memorable one.

Mezo Noir transformed into Kampala's most coveted address for a reservation-only soirée that redefined how East Africa's finest celebrate. This wasn't a party you stumbled into. You earned your spot, and once inside, every detail reminded you why.

From the moment guests stepped onto the black carpet, cameras were already hungry, the bar was set at the, glamorous, intentional, unapologetically bold levels. A sprawling sequined canvas, draped in the signature colours of Don Julio and Mezo Noir, served as the evening's most photographed backdrop, pulling guests in for portraits that were as polished as the event itself.

The fashion matched the energy. Bodycons hugged curves, two-pieces turned heads, denim dresses straddled cool and chic, while shorts and tailored trousers rounded out a lineup of looks that proved Kampala's girls dress with intention. Every outfit told a story, and collectively, they made Mezo Noir feel like a runway that never ended.

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One reveler, Andersonne, visiting from Kigali, barely contained her excitement, and said, "I am very excited to be here tonight. I love the fact that the Girls in the City- Kampala are being celebrated. I can't wait to dance my shoes off to the mixes tonight's girlies have in store for us, while toasting to them with the finest tequila, Don Julio."

The music policy delivered exactly what was promised. DJ Ricky opened proceedings with a myriad of mixes and kept the momentum surging, as the venue steadily filled with Kampala's beauties and big ballers. DJ Hady then stepped in with a punchy Dancehall set that warmed the room and got bodies moving early.

Then Sheilah Gashumba aka Lil Stunner, arrived and shifted the temperature entirely, ushering in a commanding Amapiano takeover, weaving together new and old beloved Amapiano hits from the land of ‘Mzansi’.

Sheilah Gashumba aka Lil Stunner, deejayed at the Mezo Noir soirée

The dancefloor didn't cool once. After Sheilah, DJ Alisha served the audience with some dope HipHop, RnB and Pop mixes, that had audiences reminiscing of the good old days when music was raw with emotion

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Don Julio's presence was felt in every corner. Waitresses weaved through the crowd bearing illuminated carriers, one etched with the brand's signature hat-wearing founder for each core range bottle bought, another the iconic 1942 bottle.

Each arrival was announced by the unmistakable notes of ‘Dorime’. It was theatre as much as service, transforming every bottle delivery into a moment worth pausing your conversation for.

After Sheilah, DJ Alisha served the audience with some dope HipHop, RnB and Pop mixes at the Mezo Noir soirée

"We are celebrating the girls who persist and dare to follow their hearts to take on a career in an industry largely dominated by men," said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa at UBL. "We partnered with Mezo Noir to honor their ambition, persistence, and a daring spirit to put a fresh spin on something that already exists."

DJ Spinny then took the reins, laying down a slick Afro house set that primed the crowd and built anticipation to a fever pitch. Then came the night’s headliner- Ms.

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DSF, who claimed the decks, as she commanded the music with surgical precision, with her dance team, in matching white bodysuits, took the floor and matched her energy move for move, elevating the performance into a full-blown spectacle.

She teased beats, rewound vocals, and stitched Afrobeats into Fela samples into UK drill like she was conducting a conversation only the dancefloor could answer.

Guests shoulders rolled, as they raised phones and sung choruses back at her. Hers was a set that spoke to the feelings of those that were celebrating Kampala’s deck queens.