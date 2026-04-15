LIST: Police roll out counter phone numbers to over 1,000 stations nationwide

The Sub-County Policing Model (SCPM), directed by President Yoweri Museveni, aims to transform all sub-counties, town councils and municipal divisions into fully functional police stations

The Sub-County Policing Model (SCPM), directed by President Yoweri Museveni, aims to transform all sub-counties, town councils and municipal divisions into fully functional police stations

In 2023, the President issued an Executive Order directing that every sub-county, municipal division and town council be equipped with a fully functional police station.

The Directorate of ICT at the Uganda Police Force has distributed counter phones to all operational sub-county police stations, as well as other police units across the country.

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A statement published on the police website shows that the rollout covers 1,275 police stations. The development follows the recent implementation of the Sub-County Policing Model across Uganda.

"To enhance effective policing and improve service delivery, all the counter telephone numbers have been uploaded on the official police website and shared across all police social media platforms for easy public access," reads the statement.

The Sub-County Policing Model (SCPM), directed by President Yoweri Museveni, aims to transform all sub-counties, town councils and municipal divisions into fully functional police stations. The plan targets more than 2,190 administrative units nationwide.

Under the model, each sub-county is expected to have at least 18 police officers. Authorities say this will strengthen security in rural areas, improve response times, and support government programmes such as the Parish Development Model.

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The move follows growing public demand for improved security and protection of property. In 2023, the President issued an Executive Order directing that every sub-county, municipal division and town council be equipped with a fully functional police station.

For years, police services have been concentrated in urban areas. This left many rural communities with limited or no access to security services. Officials say the new measures are meant to close this gap and bring services closer to the people.