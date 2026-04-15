Man nabbed sneaking gun on Tausi bus

The suspect approached a conductor who was loading luggage onto a Mbarara-bound bus and asked him to place his bag on the vehicle like the other passengers’ luggage.

Police in Old Kampala have recovered an AK-47 rifle at Tausi Bus Terminal in Bukesa Parish, Kampala Central Division, after a man tried to sneak it onto a bus heading to Mbarara.

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The incident happened at about 5:00am on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, during routine preparations for departure at the busy terminal.

According to police, the suspect, who has not yet been identified, approached a conductor who was loading luggage onto a Mbarara-bound bus. He reportedly asked the conductor to place his bag on the vehicle like the other passengers’ luggage.

Trouble started when the conductor asked to inspect the bag as part of routine procedure. The man reportedly refused, which raised suspicion. The conductor went ahead to check the luggage and discovered what appeared to be a firearm hidden inside.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala said the conductor quickly alerted police, prompting officers to respond.

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“When the conductor asked to inspect the bag as per routine procedure, the man refused. Upon checking anyway, the conductor discovered what appeared to be a firearm and immediately alerted the police,” Kawala said in a statement.

The bag where the gun was hidden

Police said a rapid response team arrived at the scene and recovered an AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine and no ammunition. The weapon had been wrapped in a white polythene bag and then packed inside a bigger local bag, commonly known as a “usofia”.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled and was nowhere to be seen.

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Kawala said investigations are now under way to identify the man and establish how and why the gun was being transported through a public bus terminal.

“We have launched investigations to identify the suspect and establish the circumstances under which the firearm was being transported,” she said.

Police believe the alertness of the conductor may have prevented a serious security threat.