Ugandan students invited to apply for India government scholarships

The Ministry of Education and Sports has invited qualified Ugandans to apply for Indian government scholarships for undergraduate, master’s and PhD studies for the 2026/2027 academic year, with applications due by April 15, 2026.

Uganda’s Ministry of Education and Sports has invited applications for scholarships offered by the Government of India for the 2026/2027 academic year, targeting undergraduate, master’s and PhD studies in Indian universities.

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In a notice dated April 10, 2026, Julius Tayebwa, acting permanent secretary at the ministry, said suitably qualified Ugandans can apply for programmes in fields including pharmacology, petroleum geosciences, education, cyber security, environmental sciences, computer forensics and civil engineering.

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified Ugandan scholars to pursue studies at undergraduate and post graduate level in the Indian Universities for 2026/2027 Academic Year,” Tayebwa Julius stated.

The scholarships cover PhD, master’s and undergraduate slots. PhD opportunities include pharmacology, food science and education, among others. Master’s programmes include computer forensics, environmental sciences and sports management. Undergraduate courses include pharmacy, civil engineering, computer science and actuarial sciences.

The ministry said PhD applicants must hold a relevant master’s degree and should not be older than 50 years at the time of application. Applicants for master’s programmes must have a first degree with a minimum CGPA of 3.60 and at least two years of experience. Undergraduate applicants must meet subject requirements at A-level, including physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology, depending on the course.

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Applicants with foreign qualifications must equate their academic documents through UNEB and the National Council for Higher Education. Candidates must apply online to universities in India and submit printed copies to the ministry’s Department of Admissions, Scholarships and Student Affairs at Legacy Towers in Kampala.

The ministry set April 15, 2026, as the deadline for submission. It said shortlisted candidates will be published on the ministry website and notice boards on April 24, 2026.