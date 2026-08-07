Uganda reaffirms support for embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with President Yoweri Museveni during his visit to Uganda in February 2017

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with President Yoweri Museveni during his visit to Uganda in February 2017

Uganda has defended its continued support for Gianni Infantino, arguing that FIFA funding under his leadership has played a major role in developing football infrastructure in the country

Uganda has reaffirmed its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino who is facing mounting international pressure to step down.

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The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) argues that Gianni deserves another chance because his development agenda has transformed football in countries with limited resources.

Infantino is facing one of the biggest crises of his presidency following the collapse of his controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought private investment in FIFA's commercial rights.

The plan sparked a backlash from several football associations, with UEFA saying it had lost confidence in Infantino's leadership, while national associations including Sweden and Serbia withdrew their support.

England, Albania and Jordan have also distanced themselves from the FIFA boss.

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Speaking to ITV Uganda, FUFA executive committee member Rogers Byamukama said Uganda's support was based on the benefits the country had received from FIFA development funding rather than personal loyalty to Infantino.

"I don't support Gianni Infantino, I support Gianni Infantino's proposal to increase money in the FIFA basket by commercialising the World Cup to generate money because when FIFA makes more money it shares it with all its member associations including UEFA members," Byamukama said.

"In the world where I come from in Uganda, the contribution of FIFA funding has been enormous."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

He pointed to several projects financed through FIFA grants.

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"The Federation office where we sit was built using FIFA grants, the two training grounds that we have; the Njeru technical centre and the Kadiba stadium were built with FIFA funding.

"We need an environment where a Least Developed Country like Uganda or Cape Verde can have resources to do grassroots training, technical development such that eventually that development is seen at the global stage."

Infantino's supporters argue that his expansion of FIFA's development programmes has channeled unprecedented funding to smaller football nations.

Since taking office in 2016, FIFA says funding to member associations under the FIFA Forward Programme has increased sevenfold.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with President Yoweri Museveni and FUFA boss Moses Magogo during his visit to Uganda in February 2017

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However, critics say the governance crisis surrounding the abandoned FFE proposal has damaged confidence in Infantino's leadership.

UEFA has maintained its threat to boycott FIFA competitions unless governance concerns are addressed, while South America's CONMEBOL and other football stakeholders have criticised what they describe as a lack of transparency in FIFA's decision-making.

Infantino, however, continues to enjoy strong backing across Africa.

Earlier this year, CAF's 54 member associations unanimously endorsed his bid for another term as FIFA president, reflecting the importance many African federations place on FIFA development funding.

Uganda has been among Infantino's strongest supporters throughout his presidency.

Shortly after he was elected FIFA president in February 2017, Infantino visited Uganda as part of his African tour, where he met President Yoweri Museveni and football leaders.

During that visit, he pledged greater investment in football development and praised Uganda's potential, promises that later materialised through FIFA-funded infrastructure projects.

FUFA president Moses Magogo has also repeatedly praised Infantino's leadership, saying FIFA programmes under his administration have enabled Uganda to expand FUFA House and develop the Kadiba Stadium project, among other initiatives.