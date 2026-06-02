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Uganda revives talks with Man United, EPL clubs for major sponsorship

Moses King
Moses King 22:20 - 02 June 2026
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Susan Nakawuki Nsambu
State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities designate Susan Nakawuki Nsambu noted that the ministry is in talks with several football clubs in the English Premier for a possible placement of a 'Visit Uganda' banner featuring emblazoned on one of the jerseys.
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Uganda is considering a major sponsorship deal with football clubs in the globally popular English Premier League,  Ministry of Tourism has revealed.

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State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities designate Susan Nakawuki Nsambu noted that the ministry is in talks with several football clubs in the English Premier for a possible placement of a 'Visit Uganda' banner featuring emblazoned on one of the jerseys.

She made the revelation while speaking to the press the following her successful vetting exercise by the Parliament Appointment Committee.

"We are currently in negotiations with English Premier League clubs to feature our country's name, 'Visit Uganda,' on their match jerseys, she said.

Reliable reports allege Uganda has been courting a possible deal with famous Manchester United Football Club but the talks are yet to reach advanced stage.

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Nsambu also noted that the ministry has partnered with the foreign affairs ministry to promote destination Uganda abroad.

Earlier this year, Uganda embassy in  Italy branded public passenger  commuter buses in Italy with Uganda tourism centric messages.

She further added that the ministry will explore more avenues including social media and collaborating with content creators and bloggers.

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