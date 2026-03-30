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Uganda Police Crime Report 2025: Crime drops by 10%; Byakagaba, Muhoozi take credit
The Uganda Police Force on March 30, 2026 released its Annual Crime Report for 2025, showing a notable decline in crime across the country.
Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba announced during the report release at the Police head offices in Naguru, that crime dropped by 10 per cent in 2025, compared to a 4.1 per cent decline recorded in 2024.
He said the sharp drop was a direct result of his good leadership as head of the police forces as well as improved partnerships with other security agencies
“This milestone is attributed to several factors. We realised there is a clear chain of command and control which has improved decision making. I am confident that under my stewardship, the UPF shall continue to improve command capabilities through training and mentorship at all levels,” Byakagaba said.
He credited the gains to improved coordination under the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.
“The existence of a strong interagency mechanism under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has enhanced effective cleaning of our capabilities. I thank all the members of the inter-agency,” he said.
Byakagaba also pointed to the rollout of the sub-county policing model as a key factor. He said the approach has brought services closer to communities, although it has so far covered only 56 per cent of sub-counties.
He added that increased use of force multipliers such as CCTV, canine units, forensics and IT systems has strengthened crime detection and prevention.
Police also intensified intelligence-led operations. Byakagaba praised the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) for following through on suspects.
AIGP Tom Magambo, the CID director, said reported crime cases fell by 10.2 per cent, from 218,715 cases in 2014 to 196,405 in 2025.
Of these, 115,301 cases were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The Directorate of Public Prosecutions took 79,209 cases to court. A total of 31,732 cases ended in conviction, while 43,551 remain under trial.
The report also shows a drop in major crime categories. Theft cases fell to 56,360 from 61,529 in 2024. Assault cases reduced to 26,366 from 29,580. Sex-related offences dropped to 12,606 from 14,425, while domestic violence cases declined to 12,361 from 14,073.