Uganda named among leading global outsourcing hubs

Uganda has been ranked among the world's top outsourcing destinations

Uganda has been ranked among the world's top outsourcing destinations

The new ranking places Uganda among the top 13 per cent of outsourcing destinations globally.

Uganda has been ranked among the world's top outsourcing destinations after placing 24th out of 193 countries in the 2026 Global Outsourcing Talent Index.

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The ranking, announced by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance on June 8, 2026, places Uganda among the top 13 per cent of outsourcing destinations globally.

According to the index, Uganda's strong performance was driven by competitive labour costs, English proficiency and a growing pool of skilled talent.

The Global Outsourcing Talent Index is published by international staffing firm Ataraxis. It assesses countries based on labour costs, English language skills, talent availability, digital infrastructure, and business, legal and political stability.

Uganda performed strongly in labour-cost competitiveness, ranking 12th globally in that category. The country also maintained a strong position in English proficiency, a factor considered important by international companies seeking outsourcing destinations.

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Within the East African Community, Uganda ranked second behind Kenya. It is also one of only seven African countries that made the global top 25.

The ranking strengthens Uganda's position as a growing destination for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and digital services.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, said the recognition reflects the impact of government investments in digital transformation and skills development.

Uganda has been ranked among the world's top outsourcing destinations

She said the ranking validates Uganda's efforts to implement the National BPO Policy and expand opportunities within the digital economy.

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Zawedde added that continued investment in digital infrastructure and talent development would help improve Uganda's competitiveness and attract more international investors.

The latest ranking comes as Uganda seeks to position itself as a preferred location for companies looking for skilled, English-speaking workers and cost-effective outsourcing services.