Uganda and Türkiye reaffirm strong ties after Kampala meeting

Both sides emphasised the need to deepen engagement in areas that support development and regional stability

Both sides emphasised the need to deepen engagement in areas that support development and regional stability

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also addressed collaboration on shared challenges and advancing mutual interests.

Uganda and Türkiye have reaffirmed strong bilateral relations following a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Odongo Jeje Abubakhar and Türkiye’s ambassador Mehmet Fatih Ak in Kampala on April 13, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The talks focused on expanding economic cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also addressed collaboration on shared challenges and advancing mutual interests. Both sides emphasised the need to deepen engagement in areas that support development and regional stability.

Odongo confirmed he will travel to Antalya later this week to attend the International Diplomatic Forum, where he is expected to meet Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. He said the visit will help strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

“Relations between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Türkiye remain strong. I intend to meet Foreign Minister Fidan while in Antalya to have discussions on how to further strengthen our historical bilateral ties,” Odongo said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambassador Ak said Türkiye remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Uganda. He highlighted education and infrastructure development as key areas for cooperation. He also called for continued engagement to promote sustainable development.