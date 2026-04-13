Afro Exchange lights up Kampala with electrifying night of fashion, music

Beyond the performances, Afro Exchange succeeded in something deeper; it created a true cultural intersection

If you missed the Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Takeover at Silo Bugolobi last night, you didn’t just miss an event; you missed a cultural moment.

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What had been building for months as a bold vision of pan-African creative exchange finally came to life in Kampala, and the result was nothing short of electric. By the time the doors of Silo opened, it was already clear this wasn’t going to be an ordinary night.

The venue filled up fast, packed wall-to-wall with Kampala’s tastemakers, creatives, and culture enthusiasts, all drawn by the promise of something different. And Afro Exchange delivered.

From the very first moments, the experience immersed guests into a seamless blend of fashion, music, and artistic expression. The runway quickly became one of the night’s standout highlights.

Ekikumba Fusion set the tone with a showcase that felt raw, authentic, and unapologetically Ugandan, street style elevated into statement pieces that spoke directly to the culture. Then came Axarya, whose latest collection brought a striking contrast: elegant, refined, and timeless designs that held the room in quiet admiration, before erupting into applause.

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But Afro Exchange was never meant to sit still, and neither did the crowd.

In between the fashion showcases, some of the region’s most exciting DJs took over. Selector Jay, DJ Lynda Ddane, Kas Baby, and DJ Matson curated a sonic journey that refused to be boxed into one genre.

But Afro Exchange was never meant to sit still, and neither did the crowd.

From Amapiano to Afrobeats to Uganda’s own Kidandali, each set built on the last, taking revellers on a high-energy ride that kept the dancefloor alive all night.

Then came a moment that shifted the atmosphere, from excitement to pure nostalgia.

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Ziggy Dee stepped onto the stage, and instantly, it was his house. The legendary Ugandan artist didn’t just perform; he transported the crowd. As soon as the opening beats of Mic Ya Ziggy Dee dropped, the entire venue erupted.

Voices rose in unison, hands went up, and for a few unforgettable minutes, Kampala was singing as one. And when Sunda Paka Wansi followed, the energy soared even higher, with Selector Jay backing him on the decks in a performance that left no one seated.

It was the perfect handover moment.

Because just as the crowd caught its breath, the night’s headliner, Young Stunna, stormed the stage and took things to another level entirely. The South African star delivered a high-octane performance that proved exactly why he’s one of Amapiano’s biggest names.

Hits like SETE and Adiwele sent the crowd into a frenzy, pushing the energy through the roof and sealing the night with a performance that felt both explosive and unforgettable.

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Beyond the performances, Afro Exchange succeeded in something deeper; it created a true cultural intersection. Fashion, music, art, and community didn’t just coexist; they fed into each other, creating an experience that felt intentional, immersive, and distinctly African.

For Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker East Africa, the night was a reflection of a bigger journey.

“Every step, every year, every move forward adds to the story. That’s what Keep Walking has always stood for. The event happening on the 12th isn’t by chance, we wanted it to tie back to the 12 years of ageing Johnnie Walker Black Label. Twelve years of craft, depth, and character all leading to this moment,” she said.

And in many ways, that sense of build-up was felt throughout the night. Afro Exchange wasn’t just a party; it was a statement. A statement about where African creativity is, and more importantly, where it’s going.