Top judges named for Neon Raves national dance finale

The Neon Raves national dance finale will take place on July 4 at Next Media Park, with Dance Mamweta, Roy Tumwizire and Gaetano Kaggwa named as judges.

The search for Uganda’s best dance crew is heading for its biggest moment yet.

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Organisers of the Tusker Lite Neon Raves have unveiled an experienced and diverse judging panel for the national finale scheduled for July 4 at Next Media Park, where the best dance crews from across Uganda will compete for the championship after months of regional contests.

Leading the panel is Dance Mamweta, one of Uganda’s most recognisable dance personalities, whose choreography and performances have featured in several music videos, concerts and live productions.

Over the years, Mamweta has established herself as one of the country’s most influential dance figures, working with leading artists and becoming a reference point for contemporary dance culture in Uganda.

She will be joined by Roy Tumwizire, a dancer, entrepreneur and founder of Troy Studios, a creative space that has helped train, mentor and develop young dancers while contributing to the growth of Uganda’s professional dance ecosystem.

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Completing the panel is Gaetano Kaggwa, a media personality and cultural commentator whose long-standing involvement in Uganda’s entertainment industry gives him a unique perspective on performance, audience engagement and popular culture.

The trio will select a national champion from a field that includes the best crews from Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, Gulu and Kampala.

Since its launch in February, Neon Raves has grown from a regional dance competition into one of Uganda’s most visible platforms for dance talent.

The competition has showcased several styles, including amapiano, kwaito, hip hop, popping, locking, street dance and contemporary African choreography, while drawing thousands of spectators across the country.

This year’s winners will walk away with more than bragging rights.

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Organisers have confirmed that the winning crew will also earn an opportunity to collaborate with a renowned Ugandan artist on a professional music video, a prize designed to bridge the gap between dance and the wider music industry.

According to Tusker Lite brand manager Sandra Againe, the judges were selected because they represent different but equally important parts of the creative industry.

“Throughout Neon Raves, we have seen dancers push themselves creatively and technically. For the finale, it was important to have judges who understand performance from different perspectives. Dance Mamweta brings deep knowledge of choreography and stage performance, Roy Tumwizire understands talent development and the discipline behind dance, while Gaetano Kaggwa offers insight into entertainment, storytelling and audience connection. Together, they reflect the standards and opportunities that today’s dancers aspire to.”

She added that the music video collaboration reflects the competition’s broader ambition of creating opportunities beyond the dance floor.

“Dance and music have always moved together. We wanted the winning crew to leave with something that can help elevate their profile and showcase their talent to even wider audiences. The finale is not just about celebrating a winner; it’s about creating the next chapter for emerging dance talent.”

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With regional champions and standout crews now preparing for one final battle, the announcement of the judging panel raises the stakes even higher.

For the dancers, July 4 is no longer simply a competition.

It is an audition before some of the industry’s most respected voices, an opportunity to earn national recognition and potentially a place in a major music video.