Tiktoker M Vicent: Uganda’s viral coffee farmer & trusted agricultural adviser transforming modern farming

Tiktoker M Vicent has emerged as one of Uganda’s most influential voices in modern agriculture, combining hands-on farming experience with digital education to inspire and guide farmers across the country.

A professional coffee farmer and agricultural adviser, M Vicent has gone viral on the internet—especially on TikTok—where his practical advice, field demonstrations, and farmer-focused content continue to attract massive engagement.

As the founder of M Vicent Coffee and Company Limited, M Vicent is deeply involved in improving agricultural productivity, with a strong focus on coffee and banana plantation management. His work goes beyond theory.

He travels to every part of Uganda, visiting farms, diagnosing challenges on the ground, and offering tailored solutions that farmers can apply immediately. From soil preparation and seed selection to pest control, harvesting, and post-harvest handling, his guidance reflects real-world experience and measurable results.

What sets M Vicent apart is his ability to translate complex agricultural practices into simple, actionable steps. Through short, engaging videos and farm visits, he educates both smallholder and commercial farmers, empowering them to increase yields and income.

His rise as a sensational TikToker has helped bridge the gap between traditional farming and digital knowledge-sharing, making agriculture attractive and accessible to the younger generation.

M Vicent’s impact has not gone unnoticed. He has been featured in various news outlets for his contribution to agriculture and community development.

Beyond farming, he is known as a giver.

Using his platform and resources to support others. In a widely shared moment, he was seen offering help to a legendary Ugandan movie actor, a gesture that further highlighted his commitment to uplifting people beyond the farm.

For consultations, farm visits, and professional agricultural advice, M Vicent operates from his office in Bunamwaya, near Stabex Petrol Station.

Farmers and partners can reach him directly via 0753 482 025 or learn more about his work through his website Vicent.com.