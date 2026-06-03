SportPesa launches FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with up to $50 in Aviator free bets

The promotion, titled Bet & Fly with Aviator, gives eligible customers a chance to receive up to $50 in Aviator free bets when they place qualifying bets on FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

The promotion, titled Bet & Fly with Aviator, gives eligible customers a chance to receive up to $50 in Aviator free bets when they place qualifying bets on FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

SportPesa Aviator has also set a minimum odds requirement of 1.30, keeping the promotion tied to active match engagement

As the football world turns its attention to the FIFA World Cup 2026, betting activity usually rises with excitement. Fans do not just want to watch the biggest tournament in football, they also look for promotions that add extra value to every match. As supporters follow every match, prediction, and headline, others look for promotions that add something extra to the tournament experience.

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SportPesa is responding to that momentum with a new campaign built around the tournament. The promotion, titled Bet & Fly with Aviator, gives eligible customers a chance to receive up to $50 in Aviator free bets when they place qualifying bets on FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. This has turned to be a major moment for online bettors.

Turning World Cup excitement into extra value

Football fans usually follow every stage of the World Cup closely, from the opening match to the final. Every result, upset, and standout performance becomes part of a conversation that stretches across countries and continents.

The offer runs from 11th June 2026 to 19th July 2026, matching the full tournament window. To qualify, customers must place bets on FIFA World Cup 2026 matches during the promotion period.

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Only settled bets count, while void, cancelled, refunded, or cashed-out bets do not qualify. SportPesa Aviator has also set a minimum odds requirement of 1.30, keeping the promotion tied to active match engagement.

Giving new users a chance to win

The World Cup is the biggest football moment of the year, and SportPesa is giving Sportsbook and Casino users even more reasons to stay in the action. The offer is for you no matter if you are already a SportPesa player or someone who just wants to join our big family to enjoy the World Cup and tournament experience.

SportPesa is making every matchday your chance to win extra in Casino and the more you play the more rewards awaiting you. Join now and begin the journey with us. The offer is designed to make every second of play more exciting for existing SportPesa users betting on the World Cup, and who want to unlock extra Aviator rewards.

The offer also gives new customers an easy reason to sign up, play and take part in the tournament experience. With a simple reward message, exciting World Cup fixtures and access across Sportsbook and Casino, SportPesa is making every matchday more engaging for players.

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Why the offer fits the tournament

World Cup tournaments create a rare kind of excitement because every match matters. Fans follow teams closely, place their predictions with more confidence, and often spend more time engaging with the action.

Customers know what qualifies, what rewards are available, and how they can benefit during the competition. By tapping into that energy, SportPesa Casino turns football bets into an additional reward from online games. The campaign gives customers more than just the outcome of a match.

It adds another layer of entertainment through Aviator free bets, which extends the experience beyond the final whistle. One of the strongest points of the promotion is its simplicity. Customers do not need to navigate a complicated process or meet unclear conditions.