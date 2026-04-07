Spinny & Friends BBQ elevates Kampala's Easter Sunday experience

What began as a relaxed afternoon quickly unfolded into a carefully curated convergence of music, culture, and connection that drew the city's tastemakers into a shared rhythm that lingered beyond the final set.

What began as a relaxed afternoon quickly unfolded into a carefully curated convergence of music, culture, and connection that drew the city's tastemakers into a shared rhythm that lingered beyond the final set.

That playful question set the tone for an Easter Sunday that felt anything but ordinary, as Spinny & Friends BBQ transformed Mezo Noir into one of Kampala's most exciting Easter Sunday destinations this year.

Do you know how to 'Zep' — or can you explain?

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That playful question set the tone for an Easter Sunday that felt anything but ordinary, as Spinny & Friends BBQ transformed Mezo Noir into one of Kampala's most exciting Easter Sunday destinations this year.

But before that question was even asked, something quieter was already underway. Earlier in the day, UBL reserve mixologists drew groups of guests into an intimate session; part education, part initiation.

They navigated the nuances of tequila culture with the ease of people who genuinely love tequila; the craft behind each expression, and the reasons why Don Julio is a luxury tequila.

Guests listened, asked questions, swirled their glasses, and leaned in. It was the kind of beginning that tells you everything about how the rest of the day is going to go.

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What began as a relaxed afternoon quickly unfolded into a carefully curated convergence of music, culture, and connection that drew the city's tastemakers into a shared rhythm that lingered beyond the final set.

The gathering leaned into a growing appetite for intentional, yet thrilling daytime experiences. Guests moved effortlessly between curated BBQ stations, signature tequila serves, and bouts of conversation, all underscored by an evolving Afro House soundtrack that defined the mood of the day.

The experience, brought together by the world's first luxury tequila- Don Julio, Fenon Entertainment, and Spinny Events, carried a sense of ease and a clear attention to detail.

That attention was most evident in the music. DJ Spinny, born Joseph Kaliisa, led the charge, partnering with DJ Dash in a back-to-back set that gradually built from sunlit grooves into high-energy moments.

They were joined by Kenya's DJ Kasey, Kwesta 43, and DJ Anselm, each layering their own sound into a seamless Afro House journey that kept the crowd fully immersed.

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At the bar, that same attention to detail was playing out in different ways. At one point, a curious reveler paused and turned to Joram - a UBL Reserve Mixologist, with a question that seemed to have nagged them for a while; “Why are the cocktails made with Blanco being shaken, while for the 1942, you just added the cranberry juice?”

Joram responded; “Blanco is built for cocktails. It's expressive and easy to taste within a cocktail. It plays well with other ingredients, and shaking it opens everything up.”

He further explained; “For 1942, we create a perfect serve because of its smoothness and how it is aged.”

Behind the scenes, the experience carried a quiet but deliberate signature. From the pacing of the afternoon to the elevated social touches that encouraged guests to linger and connect, Don Julio was present as part of the experience's DNA, shaping moments in a way that felt natural.

Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa, described the partnership with Dj Spinny as ‘a natural relationship.’

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"As Don Julio, we are intentional about the people and spaces we partner with. Our partnership with Di Spinny is a natural one! So being a part of Spinny & Friends BBQ was such an easy task. This event reflects a kind of experience that brings people together naturally through music, good vibes, food, and shared moments. It's exciting to see how these experiences are evolving within Uganda's creative scene."

The Easter edition also builds on a strong foundation of Spinny. Last year, Spinny @10, held at Mestil Hotel, emerged as the biggest DJ event ever witnessed in Uganda.

Spinny & Friends has since steadily evolved into a platform that prioritizes connection as much as entertainment; a direction that the Easter Sunday daytime format made even more apparent.

For DJ Spinny, the vision remains rooted in that balance. Spinny & Friends has always been about bringing people together in a way that feels real; through good music, energy, and the right atmosphere. Today’s BBQ experience is a build-up for another exciting Spinny & Friends edition this December. That's the one to watch out for, and I hope to see you there," he said.