DJ Spinny tapped to front luxury nightlife campaign

In Uganda, that legacy now has a new addition to Sheila Gashumba aka Lil Stunner and DJ Dash’s voices; that is DJ Spinny, who knows exactly how to set the room on fire.

When the beat drops and the tequila pours, something extraordinary happens. Easter Sunday in Kampala proved exactly that.

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The air at Mezo Noir Lounge in Kololo carried the unmistakable energy of a moment worth remembering. Glasses clinked, anticipation built, and Joseph Kalisa aka DJ Spinny, one of Uganda's magnetic forces behind the decks, had been chosen as the other brand influencer for Don Julio 1942, the crown jewel of the global luxury tequila brand.

It was a pairing that felt inevitable. Don Julio tequila has long understood that truly elevated experiences are felt. They live in the atmosphere, in the rhythm of a room, in the hands of someone who knows how to move a crowd.

That philosophy is why the brand has built a global tradition of partnering with DJs and cultural tastemakers - artists who don't just play music, but curate entire worlds of feeling. DJ Spinny, with his ability to transform any space into an experience, is the embodiment of that vision in Uganda.

The evening began with education. A deliberate and elegant touch. Guests were guided through an intimate mentorship and tasting session, receiving a crash course in tequila appreciation.

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The rituals, the heritage, the story of a brand born in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. From the crisp, fresh vibrance of Don Julio Blanco, to the refined, layered sophistication of 1942, each expression was explored with intention.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum- East Africa, welcomed DJ Spinny to the Don Julio family with warm conviction.

"DJ Spinny embodies the elegance and sophistication of Don Julio 1942," she said. "We believe he will bring Don Julio to life in ways that inspire, entertain, and redefine premium experiences in Uganda."

Nandekya made clear that passion was the deciding factor; “We chose DJ Spinny because of his genuine love and passion for the brand, as well as his natural alignment with its values of craftsmanship, boldness, and excellence.”

For his part, DJ Spinny stepped into the role with characteristic energy. "I'm excited and grateful to Don Julio for trusting me to be a part of a global movement,” he said. "Together, we're going to create vibes, magic, and many more premium but ecstatic experiences done right."

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The evening closed with the contract signing and a toast. A fitting seal on what promises to be a chapter worth watching.

At the heart of it all is a brand with roots as deep as the blue agave itself. Founded in 1942 by Don Julio González in the highlands of Jalisco, Don Julio redefined what tequila could be,prioritising quality over quantity, planting agave further apart to allow full maturity before harvest, and refusing to cut corners in pursuit of mass production.

That legacy of painstaking craft lives on in every bottle, from the smooth accessibility of Reposado to the complex depth of Añejo.