Afcon 2027: Lira-based Akii Bua stadium designated as ‘stand-by facility’ 

The Akii Bua Olympic Stadium has been designated by the Uganda Local Organising Committee as a standby facility ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Akii Bua Olympic Stadium has been designated by the Uganda Local Organising Committee as a standby facility ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

While addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre, April 7, the Afcon local communications and signage committee chairperson Dr Dennis Mugimba announced that the Lira City based stadium will be completed and designated as a ‘stand-by facility’ on recommendation by CAF.

He added that Shs724bn will be required to complete the stadium currently under construction.

“Shs724bn is needed to complete Akii Bua Olympic Stadium. It will be ready as a stand-by facility as required by CAF,” he said.

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He confirmed the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole and the Hoima City stadium as the primary venues for Uganda in the tournament that will be hosted across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

According to Dr Mugimba, the continental showpiece will be held from June 19-July 18 next year and Uganda will be ready as hosts.

“There is no reason to press the panic button ahead of the Afcon 2017. We shall be ready. We have the money and God is on our side,” he added.

He further confirmed four training facilities for the tournament and plans to upgrade Kabalega airport from a cargo handling facility to a full-fledged airport.

“Namboole Stadium has four training facilities; Namboole Annex playground, FUFA Kadiba, Kyambogi and Makerere University playground,” he said.

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