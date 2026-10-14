Salim Saleh slams King Saha over Kimala song

Gen Salim Saleh, Museveni’s brother and head of Operation Wealth Creation, serves as senior presidential advisor on defence

Gen Salim Saleh, Museveni’s brother and head of Operation Wealth Creation, serves as senior presidential advisor on defence

Gen Salim Saleh responds to King Saha's Kimala song lyrics, declaring 'coffee is back' at the Uganda Coffee Group launch at Kapeeka Industrial Park.

Operation Wealth Creation chief coordinator Gen (Rtd) Caleb Akandwanaho, alias Salim Saleh, has criticised singer Mansoor Ssemanda, known as King Saha, over lyrics lamenting the decline of Uganda’s cash crops.

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Speaking at the launch of the Uganda Coffee Group at Kapeeka Industrial Park on October 13, 2026, Saleh challenged the singer’s account and declared that “coffee is back”.

In Kimala, King Saha laments the loss of crops that once sustained Ugandans, including coffee, vanilla, moringa and cotton. The song blames the government for their decline.

Saleh asked the DJ to play the song, referring to its coffee refrain, “Akamwanyi Kaliwo”.

“I would like the DJ to play King Saha’s song, Akamwanyi Kaliwo. You know I have a relationship with him but he is a crafty little guy,” Saleh said.

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“In the song he was complaining that some people stole their coffee. But right now, I want to tell you that coffee is back.”

King Saha

The remarks carried a personal dimension. King Saha has a son with Saleh’s daughter, Rachael Kente. Sqoop also reports that Kente has supported the singer’s music.

Saleh spoke as coffee industry stakeholders gathered to launch a private sector-led initiative aimed at strengthening investment across Uganda’s coffee value chain.

The Uganda Coffee Group seeks to mobilise capital, coordinate strategic investments and widen stakeholder participation. It also aims to promote commercialisation through value addition.

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The launch provided the setting for Saleh’s response to King Saha: while the singer’s lyrics mourn the decline of cash crops, the initiative seeks to rally investment in coffee production, processing and marketing.