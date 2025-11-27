Police speak out on fate of drilling NRM group

Police says the group drilling in NRM attire could soon face action

Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke has addressed the controversy surrounding accusations of political double standards in the enforcement of the law regarding military drilling.

Appearing on NTV last night Rusoke was tasked with explaining why youth groups wearing the ruling National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) signature yellow attire were seen conducting coordinated marching and exercises in viral videos without facing arrests, while several members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) were currently detained for similar alleged activities.

In response, Rusoke urged the public to be patient and await the action that will be taken against the group.

“If these ones were involved in a military drill, the most important thing is that I will be here to announce the action. My job as PRO is to announce what transpires. I will announce what will happen to them,” he said

Kituuma said he had earlier been bombarded with messages on social media about the lack of action against the group in yellow attire.

NUP members, including Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, aspirant Sauda Madada, Olivia Lutaaya, Bobby Giant and others are currently remanded in Luzira Prison.

Their charges stem from an incident on February 12th, 2025, where security agencies alleged a group met at the NUP offices in Makerere-Kavule and engaged in training exercises without proper authorisation.

The prosecution cited Section 45(1)(b) of the Penal Code Act, which prohibits unauthorized activities resembling military training. The accused have pleaded not guilty, and their bail applications have faced delays.

The opposition had been swift to point out the apparent contradiction.

NUP leader Bobi Wine shared the NRM youth video, noting the difference in treatment: “According to the police and military spokespersons, these people were just standing and singing and not doing any ‘military drills’ to warrant their arrest and detention as they have done to our leaders and supporters!”

In his response, Rusoke reiterated the legal requirement for all such assemblies.

“I know that anyone who takes part in illegal drilling needs clearance from the Minister who, according to the law, is the Attorney General,” he explained.