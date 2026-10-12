PLU clarifies regional leadership structure,

Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi heads the Western Region, Lilian Aber leads the Northern Region, while Kiryowa Kiwanuka oversees the Central Region.

Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi heads the Western Region, Lilian Aber leads the Northern Region, while Kiryowa Kiwanuka oversees the Central Region.

The Patriotic League of Uganda has clarified that regional vice chairpersons appointed by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba also serve as regional coordinators, barring others from claiming the title.

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has warned members against claiming the title of regional coordinator, saying the role belongs exclusively to its appointed regional vice chairpersons.

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In a clarification signed by its general secretary, Fadil Twalla, PLU said its chairman, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, appointed vice chairpersons for the Western, Northern and Central regions.

Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi heads the Western Region, Lilian Aber leads the Northern Region, while Kiryowa Kiwanuka oversees the Central Region.

The league said the three officials automatically serve as regional coordinators by virtue of their appointments. This places regional leadership and coordination under the same office in each of the named regions.

“This is to clarify that regional coordination falls exclusively within the mandate of the appointed Regional Vice Chairpersons. No other person should claim or present themselves as a Regional Coordinator,” Twalla said.

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The statement sets a clear boundary for anyone seeking to organise PLU activities under the title of regional coordinator.