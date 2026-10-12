Advertisement

PLU clarifies regional leadership structure,

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:34 - 12 October 2026
Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi heads the Western Region, Lilian Aber leads the Northern Region, while Kiryowa Kiwanuka oversees the Central Region.
The Patriotic League of Uganda has clarified that regional vice chairpersons appointed by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba also serve as regional coordinators, barring others from claiming the title.
Advertisement

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has warned members against claiming the title of regional coordinator, saying the role belongs exclusively to its appointed regional vice chairpersons.

Advertisement

In a clarification signed by its general secretary, Fadil Twalla, PLU said its chairman, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, appointed vice chairpersons for the Western, Northern and Central regions.

Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi heads the Western Region, Lilian Aber leads the Northern Region, while Kiryowa Kiwanuka oversees the Central Region.

The league said the three officials automatically serve as regional coordinators by virtue of their appointments. This places regional leadership and coordination under the same office in each of the named regions.

“This is to clarify that regional coordination falls exclusively within the mandate of the appointed Regional Vice Chairpersons. No other person should claim or present themselves as a Regional Coordinator,” Twalla said.

Advertisement

The statement sets a clear boundary for anyone seeking to organise PLU activities under the title of regional coordinator.

However, it does not identify anyone who has claimed the position or explain what prompted the clarification. It also does not name a vice chairperson for the Eastern Region.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Son Of Aboda moves from UG Drill to Afro-Rap ahead of new EP
Entertainment
13.10.2026
Son Of Aboda moves from UG Drill to Afro-Rap ahead of new EP
Cabinet greenlights lithium mining to boost local battery manufacturing
News
13.10.2026
Cabinet greenlights lithium mining to boost local battery manufacturing
Ugandan Shilling and the USD
Business
13.10.2026
Uganda Shilling falls to lowest level in 33 years as investors pull out dollars
Did Masaka suspected cannibal change identity?
News
13.10.2026
Did Masaka suspected cannibal change identity?
One Catholic priest worth more than 1000 pastors, says Gashumba
News
13.10.2026
One Catholic priest worth more than 1000 pastors, says Gashumba
PLU clarifies regional leadership structure,
News
12.10.2026
PLU clarifies regional leadership structure,