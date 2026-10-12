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KIU turns away from Crocs, miniskirts as security checks campus outfits

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:55 - 12 October 2026
Kampala International University has begun enforcing a dress code banning miniskirts, sagging trousers and Crocs, with security officers authorised to deny entry and repeat offenders facing disciplinary action.
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  • KIU security officers began checking students’ outfits at campus gates on October 7, 2026.

  • The Kampala International University dress code bans above-knee skirts and dresses, torn clothing, sagging trousers, Crocs and slippers.

  • The KIU dress restrictions cover students and staff, with repeat breaches referred to disciplinary committees.

  • KIU’s campus dress code raises questions about student consultation and university control over what adult students wear.

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Getting into Kampala International University (KIU) now depends on more than showing up for class. Security officers have begun checking outfits at the gates as the university enforces a dress code banning miniskirts, sagging trousers and Crocs.

Enforcement began on October 7, 2026, a day after the Office of the Vice Chancellor issued a circular requiring students and staff to maintain a modest, neat and professional appearance.

On the first day, security officers stopped students whose clothes breached the rules and warned them about the new requirements.

The October 6, 2026 circular prohibits skirts and dresses that fall above the knee, torn clothing and trousers worn below the waist. It also bars bathroom slippers, Crocs and plastic beach-style footwear.

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The restrictions apply to both students and staff on university premises.

Security officers can deny entry to anyone they consider improperly dressed. Repeat offenders face referral to the relevant student or staff disciplinary committee.

That means a dress code breach could move beyond a warning at the gate and become a disciplinary matter.

The circular presents the requirements as part of KIU’s standing rules of conduct. The university has not indicated how long the current enforcement exercise will run.

The checks bring a familiar campus question into focus: how much control should universities have over the clothes adult students wear?

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KIU frames the restrictions around modesty and professionalism. However, the supplied report does not establish whether the university consulted students before enforcement began.

CampusBee, which reported the checks, said it had sought clarification from KIU on how officers would apply the rules and whether students had taken part in discussions.

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