Fans react as Desire Luzinda, Levixone announce pregnancy

Singer Desire Luzinda and her husband, gospel artiste Levixone, are expecting a child.

Singer Desire Luzinda and her husband, gospel artiste Levixone, are expecting a child.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone excite fans with a social media baby bump video hinting at pregnancy, months after dismissing rumors. Read fan reactions.

Singer Desire Luzinda and her husband, gospel artiste Levixone, have excited fans after sharing a video that appears to confirm they are expecting a child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple posted the clip on social media, with Luzinda visibly showing a baby bump as Levixone affectionately touched her stomach.

Desire and Levixone

The video carried the words: “The only Ssalongo this year,” a phrase that sent fans into celebration and speculation over whether the couple could be expecting twins.

Luzinda did not give further details about the pregnancy in the post, but the announcement drew hundreds of congratulatory messages from followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The God who restores the lost years,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Awww congratulations.”

Others filled the comments with hearts, prayer emojis and messages of praise.

The announcement is especially notable because Levixone had denied pregnancy reports only three months ago. In July, he dismissed viral images purporting to show Luzinda with a baby bump, saying they had been generated using artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, he urged fans not to believe everything circulating online and said the couple would share family news when the right time came.

Luzinda and Levixone, whose real name is Sam Lucas Lubyogo, married on August 15, 2025, in a private ceremony at Serena Hotel in Kigo. Their wedding was officiated by Phaneroo Ministries International founder Apostle Grace Lubega.

Singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone held their wedding ceremony today at Serena Hotel Kigo.

Luzinda was already a mother before marrying Levixone. She has a daughter, Michelle Kaddu, whom she has frequently spoken about publicly and raised while balancing her music and business career.

Michelle was also present during the couple’s introduction and wedding celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since marrying, Luzinda and Levixone have occasionally spoken about their home life, with Levixone describing the marriage as peaceful and fulfilling.