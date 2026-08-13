Mbarara gospel singer Peace Mbabazi slammed over ‘indecent’ stage dance, husband speaks out

Mbabazi stunned concert-goers when she pulled off a high-kick dance move while wearing a short dress

Mbabazi stunned concert-goers when she pulled off a high-kick dance move while wearing a short dress

While performing at Ray G’s concert at Kololo Independence Grounds last weekend, Mbabazi stunned concert-goers when she pulled off a high-kick dance move while wearing a short dress.

Mbarara-based gospel singer Peace Mbabazi Kyamukongwire faced widespread criticism online following her high-energy performance at a concert in Kampala.

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While performing at Ray G’s concert at Kololo Independence Grounds last weekend, Mbabazi stunned concert-goers when she pulled off a high-kick dance move while wearing a short dress.

The singer wore a blue denim button-down dress, which went flying during the move, exposing her inner thighs and black biker shorts underneath.

The moment drew criticism on social media, with some people describing the dance move as inappropriate for a gospel singer and contrary to Christian values.

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Mbabazi stunned concert-goers when she pulled off a high-kick dance move while wearing a short dress

Bishop Nassan Ibrahim, the head pastor of Day Star Cathedral in Mbarara, said Mbabazi needed to exercise more caution while performing.

“No one hates Peace, but the work we are called to do has rules, and the way we must conduct ourselves is sacred. You hold a glass of water that could slip and fall. You can get excited and go beyond and end up messing up something good you intended to do.”

“We all make mistakes, but we need to be careful. You are a wife and a mother. When out on a stage, you have to be careful. What you did was wrong. Next time, try to dress in longer attire to avoid a mistake like that again,” Ibrahim said.

Amid growing criticism however, Mbabazi has since shrugged off the incident.

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Peace Mbabazi with her husband

The artist joked about the incident with her husband, Jackson Ashaba, while appearing together at a recent event.

She asked him: “What did you think when you saw me raising my leg like that? Do you still love me?”

Ashaba laughed off the criticism and defended his wife.