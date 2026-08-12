Bobi endorses Saha's concert using Chameleone slogan: See what Kabanda said

Bobi Wine and Daudi Kabanda have thrown their support behind King Saha's concert, with Wine borrowing Jose Chameleone's famous “Gwanga mujje” slogan.

Bobi Wine and Daudi Kabanda have endorsed King Saha's Tondeka Ekololo concert.

Wine promoted the show using Jose Chameleone's “Gwanga mujje” slogan.

The endorsement came after Saha was released from detention on Tuesday night.

Saha later visited injured members of his team receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital.

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National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and Daudi Kabanda, the executive secretary in the office of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) chairman, have endorsed King Saha's concert.

"SAHA kati ffe Tujja…14th Kololo," Kabanda, who is also the Kasambya County MP, posted on X.

Wine posted the concert artwork and captioned it: "Gwanga mujje!! 🙏🏾" borrowing a slogan used for one of Jose Chameleone's concerts.

Singer King Saha was earlier released from detention, hours after armed security personnel picked him from his residence in Kyanja.

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Saha was released on Tuesday night after reportedly spending several hours at Jinja Road Police Station.

Shortly after his release, the singer went to Mulago Hospital to check on members of his team who were injured during the security operation that preceded his arrest.

“The moment they released me, I could not head straight home before checking their situation,” Saha said in a brief update.

“It is very sad! I will speak about the rest later.”

Videos from Mulago showed several members of Saha's team receiving treatment for various injuries. One appeared to have suffered a serious leg injury.

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Saha's release followed hours of uncertainty over his whereabouts after armed men took him from his Kyanja residence.

Videos circulated on social media showed chaotic scenes before Saha's arrest. Armed personnel wearing jackets bearing the initials JATT were seen at the scene.

JATT is the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce, a multi-agency security unit.

Saha and his team had been conducting a promotional drive for his Tondeka Ekololo concert, scheduled for Friday.