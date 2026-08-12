Delta cash targets entrepreneurs with new ‘Kiggale’ financing campaign

Delta Cash has launched a financing campaign dubbed “Kiggale” as it opened a new office in Naalya, Kampala.

Delta Cash has launched a financing campaign dubbed “Kiggale” as it opened a new office in Naalya, Kampala.

Under the campaign, customers can borrow between Shs2 million and Shs300 million. Delta Cash says qualifying applicants can receive the money within 12 hours.

Delta Cash has launched a financing campaign dubbed “Kiggale” as it opened a new office in Naalya, Kampala.

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The lender says the campaign will offer Ugandans faster access to capital for business, personal and emergency needs.

“Kiggale”, derived from a Luganda phrase meaning “close the deal”, targets individuals and businesses that need short-term financing to pursue opportunities.

Under the campaign, customers can borrow between Shs2 million and Shs300 million. Delta Cash says qualifying applicants can receive the money within 12 hours.

Delta Cash has launched a financing campaign dubbed “Kiggale”

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The new office at Naalya Heights will serve entrepreneurs, salaried workers and businesses in Kampala and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the launch, Delta Cash Head of Finance and Accounts Maria Nakachwa said the company focuses on customers who need quick access to capital.

“We have disbursed more than UGX 10 billion over the last five years, mostly to entrepreneurs and individuals who needed quick financing to take advantage of opportunities. That tells you who we built Delta Cash for. ‘Kiggale’ is exactly what we want our clients to experience: close the deal, and let us take care of the rest,” Nakachwa said.

Delta Cash has launched a financing campaign dubbed “Kiggale”

She said limited access to timely financing causes some Ugandans to lose business opportunities, postpone investments or struggle to meet urgent financial obligations.

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Delta Cash provides loans secured against vehicle logbooks. Customers retain their vehicles while the company places a caveat on the logbook until they repay the loan.

Applicants must provide a national ID, a vehicle logbook registered in their name and six months of bank or mobile money statements.

The lender offers personal and business loans as well as Local Purchase Order (LPO) and contract financing. It says customers do not pay penalties for early repayment or hidden fees.

Delta Cash also provides loan buyouts for customers seeking to transfer loans from other lenders. Other services include clearing vehicles held in bond and vehicle financing of up to 60 per cent of a vehicle’s value.

The company also offers doorstep services, allowing its staff to complete loan documentation at a customer’s location.

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Delta Cash said the Naalya branch responds to growing demand for financing among entrepreneurs, salaried workers and small businesses in Kampala’s eastern corridor.

Delta Cash is a product of Delta Partners Ltd, which has operated in Uganda for five years.