Gashumba endorses Ssemujju's exile stay: 'There is too much fear'

Frank Gashumba has backed Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda's decision to remain in exile, saying fear has pushed many Ugandans to choose staying abroad over possible detention.

Gashumba says Ssemujju made the right decision to remain in exile.

He says fear of detention has forced some Ugandans to stay outside the country.

Ssemujju says exile allows him to continue research, advocacy and coordination.

He insists his decision is personal and should not be copied by every opposition politician.

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Political commentator Frank Gashumba has endorsed former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda's decision to remain in exile.

Gashumba, who was appearing on Radio 4, reflected on his past to explain why he believes Ssemujju's decision is sensible.

"I wasn't scared of death," Gashumba said. "I had given up on life. I would just enjoy my money. But now things changed now that I have a family."

Turning to Ssemujju's situation, he said: "So, I support Ssemujju for going into exile. A lion can't be tough when it's dead. Even a cat can pee in a dead lion's ears."

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Asked what was causing people to flee, Gashumba added: "There is too much fear. These are facts. People are scared. It's unbelievable... what would you think is worse, being in exile or Luzira and Kigo?"

Ssemujju has said he would rather remain outside Uganda than return home and face possible imprisonment. He said the decision to stay away was personal.

Ssemujju fled the country in June over fears that he would be arrested and jailed.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Baker Batte, Ssemujju weighed the cost of exile against the fate of fellow opposition figures Dr Kizza Besigye, Erias Lukwago, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi and Sam Mugumya, who have faced detention.

“If I go to prison like the Honorable Erias Lukwago and Doctor Kizza Besigye, maybe the worst is Sam Mugumya, will I still be making a contribution? Yes, there can be a symbolic value in you being in prison, but you as a person, you will not be making a contribution that you can make,” Ssemujju said.

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He argued that staying outside the country allows him to continue advocacy work that imprisonment would cut short.

“But you can still do research, share information, coordinate with others wherever you are when you are not in Uganda. So, it’s a personal decision, and I’m not saying everybody should get out of Uganda. It’s a personal decision,” he said.

Ssemujju’s remarks came months after he left Uganda for what he described as religious engagements. His departure followed a public warning by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that he and Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi would be “next” after Lukwago’s arrest and prosecution on a charge of misprision of treason.

Besigye and Lukwago remain held at Luzira Prison, while former Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi has been in and out of detention over terrorism-related charges at Kitalya Prison.

Ssemujju said his choice should not serve as a template for other opposition politicians.

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“So really, that’s a personal decision that I made, and I don’t want to ask anyone to make a similar decision. Our assessments will determine our response,” he said.

Asked what would become of the opposition struggle as senior figures increasingly leave the country, Ssemujju said their work would continue regardless of where they are based.