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Amelia warns Dr Hilderman: I helped you when you're extremely poor, stop abusing me

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:15 - 12 August 2026
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Amelia Kyambadde and Dr Hilderman
Amelia Kyambadde has accused Dr Hilderman of repeatedly abusing her despite the support she says she gave him before he entered politics
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  • Amelia Kyambadde has warned Dr Hilderman to stop abusing her in public.

  • She said she supported him when he was "extremely poor" and helped uplift him.

  • Hilderman defeated Kyambadde in 2021, but she reclaimed the Mawokota North seat in 2026.

  • Kyambadde previously paid Hilderman to compose the campaign song Amelia.

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Mawokota North MP Amelia Kyambadde has told her predecessor, Hillary Kiyaga, alias Dr Hilderman, to stop abusing her in public.

"I want to tell my fellow leaders, when someone helps you, always remember them," Kyambadde said as the gathering responded with applause and cheers. "Don't abuse them wherever you go. Hon Kiyaga, I am tired of you abusing me because I played a role in uplifting you... I once helped you when you were extremely poor... but now you go around abusing me... I am tired. Starting from today, I won't accept that any more."

Kyambadde apologised to the gathering and said she had to speak her mind because she could not allow someone to keep abusing her yet she is a senior citizen with grown-up children.

Dr Hilderman was also present at the event.

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@drhuzmedia @AMELIA KYAMBADDE (HON) #@Dr Hilderman Kiyaga #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #creatorsearchinsights #kampala_tiktokers #viraltiktok #trendingvideo ♬ Levinny_Pain - Levinny Pode🐃

Kyambadde, a former Trade minister and member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), represented Mawokota North until Kiyaga defeated her in the 2021 elections while running on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

She returned in the 2026 elections and reclaimed the seat.

Kyambadde previously paid Dr Hilderman to compose a song titled Amelia, which she used during her campaigns. She did not give details of any other support she offered him.

Reports indicate that Kiyaga was dissatisfied with the election results and accused Kyambadde of rigging the vote. He has since been accused of running a campaign to tarnish her name.

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