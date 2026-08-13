Government to start moving ministries, agencies to Nakasongola as Museveni backs capital city relocation”

State minister for Urban Development Margaret Muhanga told MPs on Wednesday that President Yoweri Museveni already supports the proposal which involves a phased relocation of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to Nakasongola

The government plans to start moving ministries, departments and agencies from Kampala to Nakasongola as part of a long-term plan to relocate Uganda’s capital city.

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State minister for Urban Development Margaret Muhanga told Parliament’s Lands and Housing Committee on Wednesday that President Yoweri Museveni already supports the proposal.

Muhanga said the government intends to implement the relocation in phases, with some ministries, departments and agencies moving first. The wider process could stretch to 2040.

She said congestion and poor planning have made Kampala difficult to live and work in.

“Who is happy living in this city? I am not. We lose $1.6 billion annually due to this traffic jam. People have to wake up at 4 am to make it to work at 8 am. That is insane,” Muhanga said.

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“Kampala is unlivable, it is unchangeable, it is untenable, and we must move out of it.”

The minister said the government has ruled out relocating the capital to existing regional cities such as Mbarara, Fort Portal or Gulu because some of them already suffer from planning problems similar to Kampala.

Nakasongola on the other hand, she said, offers the government an opportunity to build a planned capital from scratch because of its location, population and available land.

State minister for Urban Development Margaret Muhanga

“Nakasongola is more centrally located, underpopulated and we have a lot of land there, and that is where we had decided to shift. The president was so much for this capital shift,” she said.

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“But you don’t start it in one day. It can go up to 2040. Actually, it is in our Vision 2040 that we start slowly, moving different ministries, departments and agencies.”

The minister acknowledged concerns among Kampala property owners who fear that moving government offices could reduce demand for commercial buildings.

She dismissed fears that relocating the administrative capital would diminish Kampala’s importance.

“Right now everyone is scared of what will happen to Kampala, that their buildings will not be rented. But Kampala will be here, nobody will lose anything,” Muhanga said.

The proposal received support from the committee chairperson, Edson Rugumayo, who asked the government to provide details on what it is doing to turn the long-discussed idea into reality.

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“We want to know what the government is doing now about this relocation so that we can support you because this talk of moving from Kampala has been around for some time,” Rugumayo said.