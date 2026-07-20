Pastor Bugingo taunted over World Cup prophetic miss

Pastor Aloysius Bujingo faced online ridicule after Spain won the 2026 World Cup despite not appearing among the four teams he had prophesied for victory.

Ugandan social media targeted Pastor Aloysius Bugingo for ridicule after Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving all four teams he reportedly named as possible champions without the trophy.

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Clips circulating online show the House of Prayer Ministries International founder had predicted that Argentina, France, Brazil or Portugal would win the tournament.

“One of the four will be the winner of the world cup,” he predicted. “You should dig up this clip when one of them has been crowned. I have spoken now when 28 teams still remain.”

Pastor Bujingo who has prophesied that Museveni’s son will be Uganda’s next president several times also prophesied that the World Cup trophy would be won between the four nations of France, Argentina, Brazil & Portugal.



His prophecies tell us a lot about the future, I see! pic.twitter.com/xzI56WI0LD — TOKO (@GodwinTOKO) July 19, 2026

Bujingo reportedly presented the forecast as a spiritual revelation rather than a personal football opinion.

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The video attracted fresh attention after Spain reached the final and defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

Spain reached the final and defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute as Spain secured their second World Cup title. Argentina failed to register a shot during the opening 90 minutes, despite Spain struggling to convert their dominance into goals.

Spain’s triumph meant that none of the four countries reportedly mentioned by Bujingo won the competition.

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Ugandans responded by reposting the pastor’s earlier remarks alongside jokes, memes and sarcastic messages. Some asked what the outcome meant for Bujingo and his followers, while others called on the pastor to explain the failed prediction.

Spain's Lamine Yamal and his little brother pose with the World Cup

“We thank you, Pastor, for that powerful prophecy,” one widely shared sarcastic comment read.

Another user asked: “Where does the World Cup leave Pastor Bujingo and his followers?”

The original prediction and many of the reactions have circulated through social media posts rather than an official statement from Bujingo’s church. The pastor had not publicly responded to the criticism by the time of publication.

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Some critics used the episode to question religious leaders who attach divine authority to predictions about football, elections and other public events. They argued that such claims deserve scrutiny when the predicted outcome does not happen.