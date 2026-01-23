NUP wins Masaka, Jinja mayoral races as NRM battles for Wakiso

NUP's Florence Namayanja and Mubarak Kirunda were elected mayors of Masaka and Jinja cities respectively

Vote tallying in Kampala and Wakiso districts remained ongoing by early Friday, with preliminary results painting a mixed picture for the major political parties as the National Unity Platform (NUP) registered key victories while facing a tight contest in Wakiso.

In Kampala, NUP’s Ronald Balimwezo has been projected as the likely winner of the Lord Mayor position, according to results from multiple polling stations.

However, Electoral Commission (EC) officials cautioned that final confirmation would only come after tallying from the remaining divisions.

Wakiso race tight amid disputes

The contest in Wakiso remained finely balanced, with NUP’s Najja Nasif locked in a close race against NRM’s Ian Kyeyune.

Results from 12 divisions suggested NRM held a slim edge in the mayoral race and among some declared councilors

The EC officials however, were forced to suspend vote counting for Nansana after candidates clashed over the authenticity of results being announced.

Earlier on Thursday, Kyeyune alleged widespread irregularities, accusing government officials of unlawfully taking voter registers from electoral officers. Despite the tensions, the EC assured stakeholders that all results would be declared by 3pm Friday.

Away from the tense Wakiso battle, NUP recorded decisive wins in other urban centres.

In Masaka City, Florence Namayanja was declared Mayor-elect after securing 22,568 votes, far ahead of Democratic Front candidate Mulindwa Micheal, who polled 4,933 votes.

