Crystal Panda: ‘I no longer talk with DJ Alisha’

Alisha left NRG Radio in May 2024 after about a year with the station, saying she wanted to focus on her personal growth and pursue other opportunities.

Crysto Panda has confirmed he no longer speaks with his former co-worker DJ Alisha.

In a fan Q&A session online, Panda responded to a question about their bond by saying, “We don’t talk but we cool happy for her wherever she is”

Crysto Panda and DJ Alisha worked together on NRG Radio Uganda, where they co-hosted shows and appeared in public interviews.

DJ Alisha

Their chemistry left unanswered questions amongst some fans on whether or not there was more than friendship between them.

DJ Alisha, whose real name is Uwase Alisha, is a popular female DJ known for her energetic presence on air.

Crysto Panda

DJ Alisha

Since leaving NRG, Alisha has stepped up DJ performances mostly in Rwanda and other parts.

