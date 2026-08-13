NUP SG David Rubongoya attacked by hackers

NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya has lost control of his X account to unknown hackers, prompting the party to warn the public against trusting posts from it.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya, has lost control of his X account after it was taken over by unknown people.

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NUP confirmed the breach on Thursday morning, and warned the public against trusting information posted on the account.

“ALERT: This is to inform the public that the personal X (Twitter) account of Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya has been hijacked by unknown people. He is currently not in control of that account and anything that may be posted there. Efforts to try and recover it are ongoing,” the party said.

Shortly before the party issued the warning, unusual messages appeared on Rubongoya's account, which has more than 439,000 followers.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General,

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One post read: “This account taken over. It's owner is no longer in control of it.”

Minutes later, another message appeared, saying: “Owner locked out of account🤣”

It remained unclear who was behind the takeover or how they gained access to the account.

NUP said efforts were underway to recover it.

Rubongoya is one of NUP's most prominent figures and regularly uses social media to communicate party positions, comment on political developments and provide updates about party members.

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His X account has also served as a major source of information about arrests and other incidents involving NUP members and supporters.

The breach comes at a time of heightened political activity in Uganda and raises concerns about misleading information being published under Rubongoya's name while he remains locked out.