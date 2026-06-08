NIRA starts registration of foreigners living in Uganda

NIRA will begin a mandatory registration exercise for legally resident foreigners on June 10, 2026, and issue Alien Identification Cards to successful applicants.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) will begin registering foreign nationals living in Uganda from June 10, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s identification and immigration management systems.

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In a public notice, NIRA said the exercise is being conducted under the Registration of Persons Act, which requires non-citizens who are lawfully resident in Uganda to register with the authority.

The agency said all registered foreigners will receive a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and an Alien Identification Card. The card’s validity will correspond with the validity of the holder’s immigration status issued under the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act.

According to NIRA, the registration requirement applies to foreigners holding immigration facilities such as work permits, student or pupil’s passes, dependant’s passes, certificates of residence and special passes. Visitors staying in Uganda for less than 90 days are exempt.

The authority directed affected persons to appear in person at designated registration centres with a valid passport or travel document, a valid Ugandan visa and proof of a valid immigration facility.

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Applicants will also be required to present proof of payment of a registration fee of $100.

NIRA said the first registration centre will be located at its offices on Plot 62 Lumumba Avenue in Kampala, commonly known as NIRA Wandegeya or NIRA Kampala Central. Registration services will also be available at the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Work Permit Section.

The authority urged all affected foreign residents to comply with the legal requirement within the stipulated timelines.