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Burial plans for Joshua Baraka’s Father Pastor Okello announced

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:53 - 08 June 2026
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Joshua Baraka and the late Pastor Okello
Singer Joshua Baraka is mourning the loss of his father, Pastor Okello Lawrence Habalu, whose burial is scheduled for June 9, 2026, in Kayunga District.
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Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka is mourning the death of his father, Pastor Okello Lawrence Habalu, whose family has announced funeral and burial arrangements.

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A death notice shared by the family stated that Pastor Habalu died on June 7, 2026, at the age of 57.

The announcement described him as a man whose life touched many people and thanked God for the memories, love and service he shared with family, friends and the wider community.

According to the funeral programme, a church service will take place on June 8, 2026, at Kamwokya Church of God in Kampala starting at 3pm.

The family said the burial will follow on June 9, 2026, in Bugolole, Kitimbwa, Kayunga District, beginning at 2pm.

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Pastor Habalu was known within church circles and is remembered by relatives and friends as a devoted Christian leader.

The family said Pastor Habalu would be greatly missed by those whose lives he impacted. They thanked supporters for standing with them during the difficult period and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Messages of condolence have continued to pour in from friends, church members and fans of the singer following news of the pastor’s death.

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