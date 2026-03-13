New technology gives Ugandan businesses stronger shield against digital fraud

The global credit information and risk management firm said the platform will help organisations in Uganda strengthen fraud prevention and comply with anti-money laundering rules while supporting the country’s expanding digital economy.

As Uganda’s digital economy continues to grow, so do the risks that come with it. For many businesses and financial institutions, the challenge is finding ways to keep fraudsters out while still making it easy for customers to access services.

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That is the gap Creditinfo hopes to help close following the rollout of its new identity verification, Know Your Customer (KYC), and fraud prevention solution in Uganda.

Creditinfo unveiled new Fraud & Identification, Know Your Customer(KYC) solution

For everyday Ugandans, the impact of such technology may not always be visible, but it plays a critical role behind the scenes when they open bank accounts, make digital payments, or access financial services online. As more services move onto digital platforms, institutions are under increasing pressure to verify identities quickly while protecting customers from financial crime.

Uganda has made significant progress in strengthening its anti-money laundering systems in recent years, including being removed from increased monitoring by the Financial Action Task Force. However, experts say the rapid expansion of digital payments and online banking has also created new opportunities for fraud.

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Creditinfo unveiled new Fraud & Identification, Know Your Customer(KYC) solution

Creditinfo’s new platform aims to help organisations address this challenge by verifying identities using multiple trusted sources, including credit bureau data, government information services, and other registries.

The system combines identity checks, digital risk signals, and global watchlists to ensure institutions can comply with KYC requirements while reducing the risk of fraud during customer onboarding.

The Ugandan rollout follows the successful launch of the same solution in Kenya in 2025. According to the company, the platform has been adapted specifically to fit Uganda’s financial ecosystem and the types of risks faced by local institutions.

Creditinfo unveiled new Fraud & Identification, Know Your Customer(KYC) solution

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Beyond identity verification, the system also monitors transactions to detect suspicious activity, such as unusual account behaviour often linked to money-laundering or “mule” accounts used to move illicit funds. It can also flag authorised push payment fraud linked to scams and identify abnormal transaction patterns within wider anti-money laundering monitoring systems.

The technology also works to protect customers from account takeover and application fraud through advanced device intelligence. By analysing billions of device data points across a global network, institutions can detect suspicious patterns and block fraudulent attempts before they cause harm.

Rob Meakin, Director of Fraud and Identity at Creditinfo, says the timing of the rollout is critical.

Creditinfo unveiled new Fraud & Identification, Know Your Customer(KYC) solution

“The rapid growth of digital financial services creates real opportunities for economic development, but it also increases exposure to sophisticated financial crime,” he said.

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“By bringing our fraud and identity solution to Uganda, we are helping organisations strengthen their ability to identify risk, maintain compliance and protect their customers, while still enabling secure and seamless access to financial services.”

For businesses operating in Uganda’s fast-growing digital space, balancing security and convenience remains key.

Mark Mwanje, Managing Director of Creditinfo Uganda, says the goal is to protect both institutions and the people they serve.

“In Uganda’s fast-growing digital economy, businesses need tools that protect them from fraud without making life harder for customers,” Mwanje said. “Our platform helps banks and other institutions cut down on fraud, make it easier for people to open accounts, and promote financial inclusion while still meeting the strict anti-money laundering rules required in Uganda.”