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Netizens dig up the past as Kaka introduces Patrick Mukasa

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:29 - 08 June 2026
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When Kaka and Patrick Mukasa met for the first time
Old social media posts resurfaced after Dorothy Kaka formally introduced NTV news anchor Patrick Mukasa in a traditional ceremony.
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News that NTV Uganda Luganda news anchor and one of Kampala's most eligible bachelors, Patrick Mukasa, had been introduced by Dorothy Kaka excited many netizens. As the news spread, some began digging through the couple's social media history.

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For about four years, the media personality had occasionally posted about a woman he had met years earlier but never revealed details about their relationship. His posts often carried subtle messages.

He even wished her a happy birthday in one of his posts.

"Happy birthday @Dkakaofficial11 I am delivering your birthday cake in person. Send directions," reads a post from 2022.

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Kaka, who introduced Mukasa in a colourful traditional ceremony, also posted about their first meeting in 2022.

"It was a pleasure meeting my best tweleb P," she posted on May 12, 2022.

According to photos shared that day, the pair met at the shore of what appeared to be a lake or river. In the background, several people seemed to be enjoying a picnic. Mukasa and Kaka were dressed casually. Mukasa wore shorts and a short-sleeved shirt left unbuttoned over a white undershirt. Kaka wore a thigh-high, body-hugging black dress.

Meanwhile, the introduction ceremony, held at Kaka's parents' home, brought together family members, friends and well-wishers to witness the couple take a major step in their relationship.

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Photos and videos shared on social media showed the couple dressed in elegant traditional attire representing Buganda and Tooro cultures.

The ceremony featured cultural displays as the pair received guests in a glamorous setting.

Kaka also shared a video from the event on social media, captioning it: "My Mahhn."

The introduction ceremony generated excitement among Mukasa's followers and colleagues, many of whom congratulated the couple on the milestone.

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Mukasa, one of the most recognisable faces on Luganda television news, has for years kept details of his private life away from the public eye.

His relationship status has often been the subject of speculation among fans and social media users.

The well-groomed newsreader frequently attracted admiration from female followers online, with some openly expressing interest in him.

Over the years, the absence of public information about his romantic life fuelled speculation about his marital status. Others even questioned his sexuality.

The introduction ceremony appears to have put much of that speculation to rest. Friends, colleagues and fans continued to flood social media with congratulatory messages as images and videos from the event circulated online.

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