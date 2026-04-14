Museveni calls on Ugandans to learn from brother Salim Saleh's sacrifice

Museveni noted that Gen. Saleh ran away from school at the age of 16 to join them in Tanzania to fight against Idi Amin

President Yoweri Museveni on Monday praised his brother Gen. (Rtd). Caleb Akandwanaho better known as Gen. Salim Saleh for sacrificing his youthful days to join the liberation struggle.

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Museveni described Saleh as a symbol of patriotism and a role model for young Ugandans.

He made the remarks on the seventh day of the retreat for the newly elected NRM MPs at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, where he laid a foundation stone for the Gen. (Rtd). Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh) School of Research and the Walter Rodney Block.

The president gave a detailed account of his role in Uganda’s liberation struggle.

“People like Saleh should act as good examples to you young people to show you what patriotism means and how what you do can help your country,” President Museveni said.

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“Saleh joined us in the war against Idi Amin in 1976 when he was just 16 years old. He ran away from school at Kako and joined us in Tanzania together with other fighters like Ivan Koreta. Between 1979 and 1986, he did a lot of good work, especially during the 1981–1986 war. Saleh commanded many of the big battles, including the battles of Masindi, Kabamba, Masaka, and Kampala.”

President Museveni joined NRM MPs for a bill roast at Kyankwanzi

Museveni noted that after the war, Gen. Saleh transitioned into wealth creation and economic development.

“After the war, he became very much involved in wealth creation. He is now busy with development, working with others in areas like coffee and playing a very active role in the north,” he said.

“That development in Kapeka was started by Saleh. I am very glad that this is a good idea, and I commend you.”

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The President also issued a warning against corruption, saying those involved would face firm action.

“The corrupt are now in danger and will be dealt with. You cannot underestimate us. You will see what will happen,” he said.

He urged MPs to lead by example in the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, in the evening, the president joined MPs for a bull roast.

The president used the occasion to remind us of the core duty of leadership: to stay grounded among the people.

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