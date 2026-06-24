Advertisement

Museveni appoints Kasolo to steer foreign affairs ministry

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:11 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Museveni appointed Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo acting Minister of Foreign Affairs on June 22, 2026
Advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, filling a leadership gap at the ministry following recent changes in government.

Advertisement

In a letter dated June 22, 2026, Museveni invoked Article 99(1) of the Constitution and named Kasolo acting minister "in the absence of a substantive Minister."

The appointment places Kasolo in charge of Uganda's foreign affairs docket until a substantive minister is appointed.

The development follows President Museveni's recent appointment of veteran diplomat Adonia Ayebare as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ayebare, who has served as Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Special Envoy on Special Duties, was expected to take over the ministry following changes in Cabinet.

However, Ayebare has not yet formally assumed office, creating a temporary vacancy that has now prompted the appointment of Kasolo in an acting capacity.

Advertisement

Kasolo has recently served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. His elevation ensures continuity at a ministry that oversees Uganda's diplomatic relations, regional cooperation and international engagements.

Foreign Affairs is one of the country's most strategic ministries, coordinating relations with foreign governments, international organisations and Uganda's diplomatic missions abroad.

Copies of Museveni's appointment letter were sent to Vice-President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The move signals the government's intention to maintain leadership continuity at the ministry as the transition to a substantive minister continues.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Museveni appoints Kasolo to steer foreign affairs ministry
News
24.06.2026
Museveni appoints Kasolo to steer foreign affairs ministry
Move to kick Ssenyonyi out of LOP office reaches Parliament
News
24.06.2026
Move to kick Ssenyonyi out of LOP office reaches Parliament
Ssenyonyi blocked from traveling to Kalangala
News
24.06.2026
Ssenyonyi blocked from traveling to Kalangala
Museveni pays glowing birthday tribute to Janet; recounts first days of love, gives update on health
News
24.06.2026
Museveni pays glowing birthday tribute to Janet; recounts first days of love, gives update on health
Gen Kainerugaba hints at razing Kampala Road buildings in 6-lane expansion plan
News
24.06.2026
Gen Kainerugaba hints at razing Kampala Road buildings in 6-lane expansion plan
Ex-Miss Uganda Hannah Karema secures strong win in Makerere by-election comeback
News
24.06.2026
Ex-Miss Uganda Hannah Karema secures strong win in Makerere by-election comeback