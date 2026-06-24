Museveni appoints Kasolo to steer foreign affairs ministry

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, filling a leadership gap at the ministry following recent changes in government.

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In a letter dated June 22, 2026, Museveni invoked Article 99(1) of the Constitution and named Kasolo acting minister "in the absence of a substantive Minister."

The appointment places Kasolo in charge of Uganda's foreign affairs docket until a substantive minister is appointed.

The development follows President Museveni's recent appointment of veteran diplomat Adonia Ayebare as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ayebare, who has served as Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Special Envoy on Special Duties, was expected to take over the ministry following changes in Cabinet.

However, Ayebare has not yet formally assumed office, creating a temporary vacancy that has now prompted the appointment of Kasolo in an acting capacity.

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Kasolo has recently served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. His elevation ensures continuity at a ministry that oversees Uganda's diplomatic relations, regional cooperation and international engagements.

Foreign Affairs is one of the country's most strategic ministries, coordinating relations with foreign governments, international organisations and Uganda's diplomatic missions abroad.

Copies of Museveni's appointment letter were sent to Vice-President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.