More than 70% of betting activity in Africa now takes place on smartphones and tablets

More than 70% of betting activity in Africa now takes place on smartphones and tablets

Mobile-first as new standard: why apps define future of betting in Africa

In 2026, mobile betting no longer competes with desktop – it has completely replaced it

Rapid technological progress has laid the groundwork for the future development of the iGaming industry.

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Desktop platforms are a thing of the past, and 2026 marked the final shift of users toward mobile apps. More than 70% of betting activity in Africa now takes place on smartphones and tablets.

Mobile-first is not a passing trend, but the new logic of the iGaming market

Over 94% of users place bets on their smartphones, and leading operators have embraced this trend as the fundamental logic of the market, adapting their products in line with it.

1xBet was among the leaders in mobile betting, offering customers a responsive version of its official website and optimized mobile applications for iOS and Android. These allow users to place bets on the go and stay connected to the action at all times.

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The growing popularity of mobile technology is shaping new approaches and generating revenue. The African iGaming market is expanding rapidly and has already reached $17.6 billion. In many countries across the continent, smartphones have become the primary channel for accessing betting services.

For this reason, an effective mobile platform is a must-have for every operator.Given unstable internet connections and a wide range of device capabilities, technical optimization of the product is particularly significant.

For example, the 1xBet app is designed for low data usage and stable performance even with limited resources.

Thanks to advances in mobile technology, the African iGaming sector is growing in both revenue and user activity. Today, it has over 440 million active players, and that number continues to rise daily.

Localization as a key to success

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The African iGaming industry is a multi-tiered market comprising various countries, each with its own unique features. 1xBet offers the ideal combination of global expertise and regional flexibility, providing customers with a user-friendly interface featuring intuitive localization and a wide range of payment options, including services from niche operators.

Cash transactions via payment agents, as well as mobile services for depositing and withdrawing funds, are very popular in Africa, and 1xBet has integrated these solutions into its mobile platform. In many countries, mobile wallets have become the primary financial tool for betting, further reinforcing the role of mobile apps as a crucial point of interaction with users.

Today, users choose a provider based on its experience and achievements, rather than the competitive advantages highlighted in commercials. 1xBet mobile offers a combination of speed, reliability, and convenience that creates a comfortable environment for an engaging gaming experience.

1xBet is at the forefront of building a new iGaming infrastructure in Africa

1xBet doesn’t simply follow market trends, but shapes a new market paradigm based on the mobile-first principle. The brand’s mobile platform meets all players’ needs and is fully aligned with mobile-first user behavior.

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At the same time, the company is constantly working to optimize the product and integrate new ideas. Thanks to this approach, 1xBet has earned recognition from users and industry experts alike, winning the Best on Mobile 2026 award at SiGMA Africa 2026.