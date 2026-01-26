Meet the former Ugandan president you didn’t know about

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba revealed that Colonel Walter Ochora once declared himself Uganda’s president on Radio Uganda but was arrested shortly after, making him the country’s shortest-serving “president.”

The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, revealed this on X. He referred to Ochora as an “old friend”.

“Today, I remember my old friend Col. Walter Ochora. He was the shortest serving ‘President’ of the country. He served for 25 minutes or something I think. Mzee rescued us from so much turmoil,” the CDF posted on X.

Curious, Daudi Kabanda, the Member of Parliament for Kasambya County, asked, “25 Minutes President??? How?”

Gen Kainerugaba replied, “As in you announce yourself as President, on Radio Uganda and after 25 minutes your commander, Bazilio Okello, arrests you.”

Uganda has had several presidents since independence.

Edward Mutesa II served as president from 1963 to 1966. He was the country’s first president and also the Kabaka of Buganda.

Milton Obote became president in 1966 and ruled until 1971. He returned for a second term from 1980 to 1985.

Idi Amin took power in 1971 after a military coup. He ruled until 1979, when he was overthrown during the Uganda–Tanzania War.

Yusuf Lule served briefly from April to June 1979. His term followed the fall of Idi Amin.

Godfrey Binaisa became president later in 1979 and stayed in office until 1980.

Paulo Muwanga acted as president from May to December 1980. He led the country to elections that returned Obote to power.

Tito Okello Lutwa ruled from 1985 to 1986 after a coup that removed Obote. Rebel forces later took over Kampala.

