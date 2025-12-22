Meatings ushers Kampala into festive season with food, music

Long after sunset, guests were still gathered, Cider in hand, soaking in the music and the mood.

The pairings were intentional, inviting guests to explore how the cider’s light, fruity notes complemented the richness of the meats.

Kampala eased into the festive season in true Meatings style on Saturday, December 20, as Tusker Cider transformed Gazebo Grill in Najjera into a vibrant, warm, electrifying playground of flavour, sound and connection.

This event epitomised festivity, as revellers journeyed through epic music sets alongside a variety of meats paired perfectly with Tusker Cider's blended flavours.

From the moment guests walked in, the atmosphere was unmistakable. The smoky aroma of slow-grilled muchomo hung in the air, guiding revellers toward open grills where chefs from Ribs & Mo worked their magic.

Flame-kissed cuts, in-house sausages, ribs, meat skewers, and chicken formed part of a thoughtfully curated food pairing menu designed to celebrate Uganda’s love for barbecue in such a way that is refined and full of flavour.

Each bite found its match in refreshingly crisp Tusker Cider serves and expertly crafted cider cocktails, bringing balance and brightness to the bold barbecue flavours.

As plates filled and glasses clinked, music took over the afternoon through the evening. DJs Khurk, Mary Jo, Heydez and the legendary Sir Aludah delivered seamless sets that moved effortlessly between laid-back Old Skool hits, Afro-beats and high-energy Amapiano anthems, while MC Guhi kept the crowd engaged, playful and present.

The rhythm spilt into every corner of the venue, turning the outdoor space into a lively social playground.

Colourful backdrops, stylish chill zones and open lawns set the scene for connection and expression. Guests showed up dressed to impress, adding flair to an already vibrant setting.

Between bites and beats, outdoor games sparked laughter, friendly competition and easy conversation, reinforcing what Meatings has become known for; genuine moments shared over food and music.

Speaking during the event, Mercy Atwongyeire, Premium Beer Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, reflected on the journey of Meatings through the year.

“Each edition has shown us just how powerful food, music and good energy can be when they come together intentionally. December was about celebrating that connection, thereby dialling up the flavour, the fun, and the festive spirit to close the year on a high,” Mercy said.

As the final tracks played and the night drew to a close, Meatings delivered exactly what it promised: a seamless blend of taste, connection, and unmatched energy, carrying Kampala from daylight into the heart of the night.

