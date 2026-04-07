Makerere blocks Kikoni rallies over feared guild election violence

The university Dean of Students warned students that, under the Makerere University Students’ Guild Statute, 2022, all student elections must be conducted virtually unless the University Council decides otherwise.

Makerere University has moved to stop physical campaign rallies in the ongoing guild presidential race, effectively defusing a feared standoff that had been expected on Tuesday at Nalika Lane in Kikoni.

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In a letter dated April 7, 2026, the Office of the Dean of Students reminded students that, under the Makerere University Students’ Guild Statute, 2022, all student elections must be conducted virtually unless the University Council decides otherwise.

The letter followed growing tension over rival campaign events that had been announced by the two leading guild presidential candidates, Gracious Kadondi and former Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, at the same venue on the same day.

Hannah Karema one of the candidate

Kadondi, who is affiliated to the opposition National Unity Platform, had planned a “Street Jam” at Nalika Lane featuring musicians including King Saha, Nubian Li, Dax Vibez, Kabako and Nina Roz.

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Karema had also announced an event at the same venue, branded “Retake yebinyanya nyanya”, with artistes including Suuna Ben, Sheebah Karungi and B2C.

The competing claims over who booked the venue first had raised fears of possible clashes between supporters from both camps.

In the new communication, Dean of Students Dr Winifred Kabumbuli said the university had noted that some guild presidential candidates and their supporters had organised campaign concerts and gatherings outside the university, especially in Kikoni.

She said all campaign activities are expected to be conducted online and that physical rallies, processions, concerts and any other gatherings intended to mobilise support in or outside the university are not permitted.

Gracious Kadondi, one of the candidates

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The office also said it had received credible reports that physical mobilisation activities in Kikoni could escalate into violence and pose a risk to the safety of students and the wider community.

Students were urged to comply fully with university electoral regulations and cooperate with university security and the Electoral Commission.

The letter warned that any student or group found breaching the rules would face disciplinary action under university policies, adding that security had been asked to enforce compliance and deal with any unauthorised gatherings accordingly.