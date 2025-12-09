Limoncello Italian Brunch 3.0 wrapped: Celebration, style & zesty Tanqueray sips

The third edition of the Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo was a radiant celebration where cocktail artistry and gourmet dishes bloomed in Kololo.

Last Sunday, Tanqueray offered a masterclass in sun-drenched sophistication, effortlessly transporting Kampala’s finest to the heart of the Italy. The third edition of the Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo was a radiant celebration where cocktail artistry and gourmet dishes bloomed in Kololo.

To start it off, a magnificent archway at the entrance captivated bypassers and prepared guests for the enchantment within. Passing beneath it felt like stepping into a brighter, more joyful world.

Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo

The scene was set for indulgence with the cocktail carts flanking the entryway, offering a cool welcome as every camera flash captured the moments of delight and perfection.

“Our vision was to create that sun-kissed moment of celebration and desire for something special and this edition has wholesomely encapsulated this essence,” beamed Nancy Nansikombi, Brand Manager for Tanqueray.

Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo

The Mediterraneo gardens unfolded into a living canvas of coastal elegance. Every detail designed to delight the senses and harmonize the sophisticated Italian themed experience with the distinct elegance of Tanqueray.

The culinary journey featured a lavish spread with creamy chicken and beef stroganoffs, rich lasagnas, fall-off-the-bone short ribs, and perfectly grilled delights as liquid sunshine flowed from the inspired cocktail menu.

Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo

Waiters and waitresses buzzed with cocktail trees delivering pairs, trios, and quartets of the crafted cocktail brilliance as guests savoured the bright, zesty, and botanical offerings for the day.

The fashion featured different takes on the coastal chic theme with yellows, greens and whites that filled the dance floor with a whirl of colorful movements.

Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo

As the afternoon matured into the glorious golden hours, the celebration softened but deepened. Guests lingered over final bites, posed amidst festive installations, and toasted to the day’s magic.

When the sun eventually went down, guests gradually relocated to the upper deck, where an afterparty kept the afternoon’s infectious energy alive into the evening.

Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo

