Kampala embraces Josh SB’s bold bar orchestra experiment

The event challenged perceptions that orchestral music is only for formal concert halls.

The event challenged perceptions that orchestral music is only for formal concert halls.

Josh SB’s inaugural Singleton Bar Symphony brought orchestral music into Kampala nightlife and offered audiences a fresh live entertainment experience.

On Sunday evening, something unusual happened in Kampala. A bar known more for playlists, conversations and cocktails became home to violins, cellos, brass instruments and soaring vocals as music curator Josh SB delivered the inaugural Singleton Bar Symphony.

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What could have been dismissed as an ambitious experiment became one of the most refreshing live music experiences the city has witnessed in recent years.

Backed by a 12-piece orchestra and talented singers, Josh SB transformed familiar songs into cinematic experiences. He took the audience on a musical journey across generations, genres and emotions.

Supported by The Singleton, the experience brought together music and savouring, thanks to bartenders who did not simply serve cocktails but helped guests understand what they were drinking.

“Today, the cocktails are crafted with The Singleton 12 with Red Bull at the base of it,” one of the bartenders said.

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Most of the cocktails were complimentary for revellers who arrived early.

“Music has always had the power to bring people together, create meaningful connections and transform ordinary moments into memorable experiences. At The Singleton, we believe the best experiences are those that encourage people to slow down, savour the moment and discover something new. The Singleton Bar Symphony embodies that spirit perfectly by reimagining familiar music through the richness of an orchestra and bringing it into an unexpected setting. We are proud to support an experience that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship and the evolving culture of entertainment in Uganda,” said Simon Lapyem, The Singleton Brand Manager.

From old-school classics that had guests singing along word for word to contemporary hits reimagined through sweeping orchestral arrangements, the evening felt less like a concert and more like a carefully curated soundtrack to people’s lives.

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One moment, guests were reminiscing about songs that defined their youth. The next, they were immersed in modern anthems unfolding through strings and brass in ways they had never heard before.

One of the night’s most memorable moments came when the orchestra played the iconic Game of Thrones theme. The instantly recognisable composition drew cheers from the audience. It showed the power of orchestral music to cross genres and connect with audiences through shared cultural experiences.

Throughout the performance, Josh SB moved between the roles of conductor, music director, curator and performer. Standing at the centre of the production, he guided the orchestra through detailed arrangements while maintaining a strong connection with the audience.

It was a display of musical leadership shaped by years of experimenting with orchestral interpretations of contemporary music, a creative direction that has become part of his work.

Yet beyond the technical execution, the atmosphere stood out most.

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The audience did not approach the orchestra with the quiet restraint often associated with concert halls. Instead, they embraced it the way they would a favourite live band or DJ set. They sang along, danced, cheered and celebrated each surprise arrangement as it unfolded.

In doing so, the Bar Symphony challenged one long-standing perception about orchestral music: that it is inaccessible or reserved for a select audience.

By bringing the orchestra into a familiar social setting, Josh SB showed that classical instrumentation can be as engaging and entertaining as any mainstream live music experience when presented in a relatable way.

The event also highlighted the growing appetite for experiences that go beyond conventional nightlife. In a city where entertainment calendars are often dominated by club nights, DJs and live bands, the Bar Symphony offered something different without losing the energy and spontaneity people seek when they go out.

Supported by The Singleton, the evening combined music, storytelling and premium hospitality. It created an immersive experience that felt both sophisticated and accessible.

As the final notes faded and guests stayed long after the performance had ended, one thing became clear: the Bar Symphony was far more than a novelty.

It showed that when creativity meets courage, new entertainment formats can emerge.