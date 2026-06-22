Guvnor comes alive as Sheilah Gashumba hosts Saturday Night Fever

The Don Julio Saturday Night Fever party at Guvnor drew Kampala’s high rollers, entertainers and party lovers for a night of music, fashion and luxury.

Saturday night belonged to Kampala’s big ballers and beautiful people as Don Julio, in partnership with Guvnor, hosted an unforgettable night.

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Guvnor turned into one of Kampala’s most sought-after addresses for a night that drew the city’s entertainment figures, led by Don Julio 1942 influencer Sheilah Gashumba, the night’s host.

The night reflected how Ugandans show up for a Sheilah Gashumba ‘partee,’ with their dancing shoes ready.

Guests walked in on a black carpet as cameras clicked away. The fashion was, as Gen Z says, giving. A neat canvas, decorated in Don Julio 1942’s signature colours, served as the evening’s photo booth. It drew guests for portraits that matched the polish of the event.

The music, as expected, carried a luxury feel. The DJs and hosts kept partygoers entertained throughout the night. Guvnor’s in-house DJs set the pace as the venue filled with Kampala’s dames and high rollers.

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DJ Alisha stepped in with a set that turned the dance floor into a blur of movement and chants for every banger she played.

The rest of the DJ lineup was a big deal too. DJs Jose, FEM, Bryan, and others took the assignment seriously. They kept revellers on their feet for most of the night.

Don Julio 1942 influencer DJ Lil Stunner, together with Josh MC, kept the tempo high as they entertained the hyped crowd.

Don Julio’s presence was felt in every corner. Waitresses moved through the crowd serving Don Julio bottles, from Añejo to the iconic 1942.

“It is nights like these that remind us of why we do this. Don Julio is all about luxury experiences, and Saturday Night Fever is exactly that,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa at UBL.

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“We promise every luxury tequila consumer an experience better than the last one. And with World Tequila Month coming up, our consumers should brace themselves for unmatched luxury and the finest experiences with Don Julio,” she added.

The night also featured hip hop star Fik Fameica, who took to the stage and thrilled the crowd with some of his popular songs.

The party went on until the early hours of Sunday morning, but the energy stayed high. Guests danced to their favourite songs and kept recording moments for the gram.