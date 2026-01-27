Journalist Olivia Komugisha introduces lover 

Taking to social media, Komugisha shared images from a traditional introduction ceremony held in her father’s compound.

Former NTV journalist Olivia Komugisha last weekend introduced her fiancé to the world and to her family.

Taking to social media, Komugisha shared images and words from a traditional introduction ceremony held in her father’s compound.

She wrote, “Built gently. Chosen daily. Done in love. This weekend, in my father’s compound, my love was welcomed home by family and elders, marking the beginning of our journey to forever.”

Her fiancé, Henry Twinomujuni, is a lawyer, human rights activist currently working as a State Attorney at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Makindye, Kampala.

Twinomujuni is also involved in youth leadership and regional advocacy work

Photos from the event depicted a serene and joyful introduction ceremony with Komugisha’s bridesmaids encircling her in elegant coordinated rust-coloured dresses.

She donned a graceful white gown and delicate lace cape

Another photo captures the couple together; Komugisha’s radiant smile and her groom’s attentive gaze show a tender connection

Colleagues and followers who often teased Komugisha about her single status now see a new chapter, solidified in love and community affirmation.

Her earlier announcement that she was “off the market” is now celebrated in full.

Komugisha’s career in journalism began early in her life working as a reporter with NTV Uganda where she covered impactful stories — including one that went viral about a Makerere University freshman who reported to campus with a metal suitcase.

She left the station two years ago and is currently working as a communications consultant at Reproductive Health Uganda.

